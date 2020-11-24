Black Friday cheap VPN and website builder deal – get both for just $18.88

One of the biggest names in the web hosting industry, Namecheap, has just unleashed its Black Friday/Cyber Monday offers.

The one that enticed us the most is a 74% discount off its annual Stellar web hosting offer, which brings the price down to a mere $8.88 for the first year (you need to use the coupon code HOSTBF20 at checkout). Add a one-year subscription to its VPN for another $10.

Our sister website, TechRadar, listed it in its best web hosting guide saying that “You get some impressive value-for-money with Namecheap, particularly with an initial discount for the first year”. All Namecheap shared hosting plans come with unlimited bandwidth, a free website builder, SSL certificate, privacy and domain protection.

Another offer worth highlighting is the huge 86% discount off Namecheap VPN which brings the price of buying a whole year of service down to a mere $10 for the first 12 months. Namecheap is run by the infrastructure provider behind some of the best VPN providers in the business like IPVanish, Encrypt.me, StrongVPN and BufferedVPN.

It allows unlimited devices and bandwidth, hides your IP address, doesn’t hold any logs and promises to guard your safety and privacy with more than 1,000 servers present in 50 locations worldwide. Note that the offers end November 30th.