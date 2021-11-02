Black Friday Apple Watch deals: $50 off Series 6 watches at Walmart

These Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 are a must-see

(Image credit: Apple)
While we patiently await the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7, Walmart's offering some impressive Black Friday deals on the previous iteration of Apple's popular wearable. Taking $50 off select Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatches, Walmart's Black Friday sale may just be the place to shop this week if you've been eyeing one.

While the Series 6 is easily the best Apple Watch available today, that'll change soon with the arrival of the Series 7. That means holiday deals are on the way for Apple's previous watch, and throughout the holiday season you'll be able to save quite a bit on what some would call the best smartwatch out there.

The majority of colors are receiving a discount this week, but unfortunately not all of the available colors are part of these Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday deals at Walmart. Still, this is a good chance to grab one of these incredible wearables on sale cheap during Walmart's Black Friday sale and if you've been on the hunt for one now is the time to buy.

Walmart Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 Deals

Image

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Navy)
Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%)
The Apple Watch Series 6 is an incredible wearable that delivers an unprecedented experience. With the Series 7 on the way, these are must-buy deals if the Series 6 is what you're after.

View Deal
Image

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Pink)
Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%)
The Apple Watch Series 6 is an incredible wearable that delivers an unprecedented experience. With the Series 7 on the way, these are must-buy deals if the Series 6 is what you're after.

View Deal
Image

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Red)
Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%)
The Apple Watch Series 6 is an incredible wearable that delivers an unprecedented experience. With the Series 7 on the way, these are must-buy deals if the Series 6 is what you're after.

View Deal

