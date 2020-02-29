The best cheap Saatva mattress discount codes and deals

Looking for a Saatva mattress discount? Read on. We're monitoring prices and will be rounding up any Saatva deals and discount codes right here.

Which Saatva mattress should I buy?

Saatva offers a great range of mattresses – all you need to do is pick the one that’s best for you. For smaller budgets, the hybrid Saatva Classic Mattress is the perfect choice, or if you prefer memory foam you can pick up the Loom & Leaf for a little more. Next in the range is the Zenhaven Mattress, which is made from 100% natural Talalay latex, and designed to offer uplifting support.

If you fancy the best of the best, though, Saatva’s flagship Solaire Mattress is what we’d go for. This hi-tech mattress has 50 comfort options, which can be individually controlled at the touch of a button.

Finally, there's the Saatva HD for bigger bodies (for people weighing 300-500 pounds), and the Saatva Youth, for children aged 3-12. Read on for more details on the design for each Saatva mattress option.

Most of Saatva’s mattresses can be specified to your own personal firmness preference, and we also applaud its commitment to using organic and eco-friendly materials. It’s refreshing to see a company make that commitment while also maintaining good value for money.

Whichever Saatva mattress you choose, you’ll be covered by a fantastic 120-day trial and at least a 15-year guarantee, so read on for the best on Saatva mattresses discounts available today.

Saatva Classic Mattress The cheapest Saatva mattress still offers a luxurious sleeping experience Specifications Sizes: 8 – Twin to Split Cal King Depth: 11.5" or 14.5" Turn: No Filling: Hybrid, coil & foam Comfort: Plush Soft to Firm Trial: 120 days Guarantee: 15 years RRP: $799 – $1,899 Reasons to buy + Most affordable Saatva offering + Lumbar support great for bad backs + Eco-friendly construction Reasons to avoid - Not adjustable - Not great for those over 300lb $699 View Deal at Saatva.com

Don’t be fooled by the entry-level price-point – the Saatva Classic mattress offers a lot of mattress for the money. With a hybrid innerspring construction, you’ll get all the support of a coil-sprung bed alongside the luxurious comfort of foam. Combine that with the excellent Perimeter Edge Support and the sumptuous Euro pillow top, and the Classic looks like great value for money.

Like its more expensive brethren, the Classic features Lumbar Zone, which offers extra support for the back. This is perfect for anyone who suffers from back pain, and Saatva has even been awarded the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations’ seal of approval. Not bad at all.

What really stands out, however, is the wide range of firmness levels available. With the choice of three – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm – every kind of sleeper is catered for to ensure you make the most of your rest. Few mattress companies give that sort of customisability.

If you weigh over 300lb we’d recommend the Saatva HD, and if you’d like to be able to customise your comfort after purchase then the Saatva Solaire is where you should look. But for the majority of people, the Classic is the perfect balance between premium construction and value for money.

Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress The cheapest memory foam Saatva mattress Specifications Sizes: 8 – Twin to Split Cal King Depth: 12" Turn: No Filling: Memory foam Comfort: Relaxed firm or Firm Trial: 120 days Guarantee: 15 years RRP: $849 – $2,276 Reasons to buy + Most affordable Saatva offering + Lumbar support great for bad backs + Eco-friendly construction Reasons to avoid - Not adjustable - Not great for those over 300lb $849 View Deal at Saatva.com

The Loom & Leaf is Saatva's premium memory foam mattress. It's made up of four layers, designed to offer maximum comfort. On top of the high-density foam base sits a layer of premium memory foam, which contours to your body to relieve pressure. Next, there's a gel cooling layer to help regulate your body temperature – with a firmer central third to fully support your spine. Finally, there's a quilted cover made from breathable organic cotton.

If you're worried about the smell you sometime get with memory foam, fear not – this mattress is made with CentriPUR-US foam, which is free from harmful chemicals and guaranteed to be odour-free. You can choose between Relaxed Firm, or Firm options to suit your personal preference.

Finally, this mattress has some impressive eco-credentials. The foams in the Loom & Leaf are made using renewable oils, which produce fewer greenhouse gases during manufacturing.

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress A full-latex mattress for ultimate comfort Specifications Sizes: 7 – Twin to Cal King Depth: 10" Turn: Yes Filling: Latex Comfort: Luxury Plush or Gentle Firm Trial: 120 days Guarantee: 15 years RRP: $1,299 – $2,599 Reasons to buy + Full Talalay latex construction + Five-zone support layer + Can be flipped for extra firmness Reasons to avoid - May be too soft for back sleepers $1,299 View Deal at Saatva.com

The Saatva Zenhaven is the perfect choice for those who enjoy a softer mattress – that could be because you’re a side-sleeper, or you may prefer to feel ‘hugged’ by your bed. However, while the Luxury Plush option is the most popular, the Zenhaven is also available in Gentle Firm. While that’s not quite as firm as Saatva’s coil-sprung mattresses, it’s a great option if you want more support in a full-foam mattress.

The options don’t stop there – once you’ve received your mattress, thanks to its all-latex construction you’ll be able to flip it between two different levels of firmness. That’s not possible with coil-sprung mattresses.

As we mentioned, we love Saatva’s commitment to being eco-friendly, and the Zenhaven is crafted from natural latex, organic New Zealand wool and organic cotton. If you want to be absolutely sure where the materials in your mattress come from, Saatva is very transparent about how the Zenhaven is made.

However, full foam/latex mattresses aren’t for everyone – especially those who prefer a firmer bed. For that, we’d recommend Saatva’s Classic or the Solaire.

Saatva Solaire Mattress Flagship mattress with incredible adjustability Specifications Sizes: 6 – Twin XL to Cal King Depth: 13" Turn: No Filling: Latex, memory foam, air chambers Comfort: 50 adjustable settings Trial: 120 days Guarantee: 25 years RRP: $1,997 – $6,496 Reasons to buy + Unsurpassed adjustability + Innovative air chamber design + Massive warranty Reasons to avoid - Expensive $1,995 View Deal at Saatva.com

Saatva’s Solaire is its top-of-the-range offering, and it’s got every bell and whistle you could hope for: 50 (yes, 50!) levels of dual-sided independent adjustment, air chamber construction, organic cotton, 5-zone Talalay latex, gel-infused memory foam… You can even specify the Upper-Flex model to adjust the head position of each side of the mattress.

For those looking for the ultimate in comfort and adjustability, the Solaire ticks every box. The only reason we can see not to pick the Solaire over Saatva’s other mattresses is the price, but the current $200 off discount makes it a much more realistic proposition. If you’re after Saatva’s latest and greatest, the Solaire is the only option.

