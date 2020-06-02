Best PS5 games: The hottest PlayStation 5 games set to launch in 2020 and beyond

The PS5 games event scheduled for Thursday, June 4, has been indefinitely postponed as a result of the unrest currently engulfing the United States.

Sony was due to live-stream over an hour of PS5 games, showcasing footage from games studios "both large and small". But the decision was made to postpone in order to allow "more important voices to be heard" during this difficult time. Check out the tweet in full below:

PS5 games: What do we know?

As we approach the autumn release window, more and more PS5 games have either have been officially confirmed by developers or heavily rumoured to feature on Sony's next-generation system. Although we've not seen the console itself just yet, we already know how we're going to be playing all these titles: the reveal of the DualSense controller, with its haptic feedback and new ergonomic shape, took place earlier this year. Its in-built microphone and new Create function looks set to usher in a new era of social gaming.

Elsewhere, we know the console will boast 3D spacial audio, advanced ray tracing, 8K graphics and backwards compatibility with "most" PS4 games. It certainly sounds capable of rivalling the Xbox Series X's specifications.

This will be the controller you'll be playing all these new games on (Image credit: Sony)

A smattering of titles like Godfall, Outriders, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and more are due to arrive when the PS5 launches. Other titles such as Gods and Monsters are confirmed as coming in 2021, along with heavily-rumoured continuations of existing franchises such as Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid. Starfield and Elder Scrolls VI, both from Bethesda, will follow later down the line.

A futuristic-looking PlayStation 5 console will likely be part of some great Black Friday bundle deals this year. As Christmas approaches, there's sure to be a PS5 under quite a few trees: imagine picking up a DualShock 5 for the first time and getting stuck into Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank or Godfall on Boxing Day. Now that is gaming nirvana.

We'll update this article on a regular basis as new information reaches our ears and the June 4 stream happens, so come back and find out whether your most-anticipated title has made the list.

The most exciting thing for PlayStation gamers right now is, unlike the PlayStation 4 launch window, which was largely devoid of absolutely killer PS4 games, the PS5 is already looking like it could have one of the best first year game lineups ever.

Hot new titles in blockbuster series' like Call of Duty, GTA and The Elder Scrolls are already being lined up to land on the PlayStation 5, and Sony has some absolutely killer exclusives in the works, too, such as Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and God of War 2 all rumoured to be getting released in the PS5's first year.

Here are the best PS5 games: PlayStation 5 games we can't wait to play

While it's yet to be confirmed, we'd expect to see cross-gen gaming supported on PS5 in some capacity. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite A new generation prepares to thank the bus driver Reasons to buy + The full Fortnite experience + Regular events & live events + Will support Unreal Engine 5 in 2021 Today's Best Deals $44.50 View at Amazon 153 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With so many games now operating as a 'service' with lifespans far longer than first expected, the likes of Fortnite and its fellow multi-year franchises are likely to live long into the coming generation. While its keeping the specifics unspecified at this stage, developer and publisher Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will leaping from the battle bus onto PS5.

With many more Battle Pass seasons set to roll out this year - with one likely to coincide with the launch window of the console - we wouldn't be surprised to see this free-to-play battle royale shooter appear on the platform very soon. And with plans to transition the game to Unreal 5 next year, it's likely going to look and run better than ever on Sony's latest hardware.

There's a huge number of operators available right now, with plans for more to come in the months ahead. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege The squad-based shooter lives on Reasons to buy + Support for all previous operators + Ongoing live events & season passes + Crossplay with other generations Today's Best Deals $8.98 View at Amazon 101 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Four and a half years ago, Ubisoft resurrected the Rainbow Six series - the original Tom Clancy sub-series to make into videogame form - stripping away all the story content and reforging around a simple 5v5 multiplayer setup. One team defends the objective while the other defends it. Over the years, the game has built itself into one of Ubisoft's most beloved experiences, with regular content updates & new operators adjusting the game's overall meta.

It's now been confirmed that Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to PS5, with support for all previous content updates and support for cross-generational play with players on PS4.

CD Projekt RED really isn't hiding its love for Ridley Scott's Blade Runner in its overall aesthetic. (Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt RED's dystopian future Reasons to buy + Immersive RPG storyline + In-depth character customisation + Keanu Reeves Today's Best Deals $45.69 View at CDKeys

Polish developer CD Projekt RED changed the RPG landscape with its breathtaking The Witcher series, and its now putting all that experience to use creating its own take on the classic, Blade Runner-esque dystopian future. Not only does it feature the one and only Keanu Reeves - yes, actual Keanu - the game will also feature one of the deepest customisation systems we've even seen, even going as far as enabling you to carefully construct the components of your gender and you *ahem* genitalia.

From gunfights to races, it looks like the Polish studio wants to create its very own take on the GTA formula, only infused with the storyteling chops that made The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt such an incredible experience.

Developer Raven plans to add more content to Warzone, including new contracts to keep you occupied in Verdansk. (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone The next big battle royale shooter Reasons to buy + Every changing map and story + More incoming operators + Links to battle pass Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While Call of Duty: Warzone isn't the first 'free' COD to do the rounds, it is the first one to grace current gen console hardware in the West. Publisher Activision has confirmed that the PS4, Xbox One and PC hit will be making its way to PS5, although it hasn't confirmed the finer details quite yet. Based on the current setup, it's likely the PS5 version will be free-to-play like the other versions and will support cross-generation and cross-play.

It's been confirmed Warzone won't be replaced with another battle royale game (at least not yet) and will serve as a base that connects many of the other incoming Call of Duty titles. It's not clear how this will tie into future battle passes - the current version ties directly into the ongoing seasons for Modern Warfare - but it's likely we'll know more once the next CoD is revealed.

(Image credit: Counterplay Games)

Godfall A PS5 launch title with spectacular visuals and impressive developer heritage Reasons to buy + Borderlands x God of War + Fantasy ARPG with third-person melee + Loot and player skill driven

Godfall is the first game where we have cast-iron confirmation of a PS5-exclusive launch title. Godfall, which is currently being created by Borderlands developer Gearbox in cahoots with Couterplay Games (a studio that worked on God of War), has been officially confirmed for "holiday 2020" and is the first in what its developer calls a new genre of video game, a "looter-slasher".

The loot-slasher works by merging the loot-to-win mechanics of Borderlands, with a good dollop of old-fashioned player skill-to-win, with gamers rewarded for playing well and not just reliant on talentless grinding for great gear in order to progress.

We're thinking that great in-game items will no doubt help with in-game progression, but if you play well then you'll progress faster and most likely get access to even better gear, which will obviously give the hero in question bragging rights.

Ubisoft's hugely successful franchise makes the jump to PS5 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla The latest in Ubisoft's historical stealth epic Reasons to buy + Swap your wristblade for an axe as you explore Viking realms + Stealth action meets pitched battles + Prepare for the best Nordic landscapes since Skyrim Today's Best Deals $59.99 View at Amazon

It was only a matter of time until the massively successful Assassin's Creed franchise made the jump to PS5. This time, we're swapping Israel and ancient Greece for Scandinavian territories, as we prepare to go all Viking. Control lead character Eivor (in both male and female options) as you embark on a journey from Norway to England and beyond.

A teaser trailer and gameplay reveal for the Xbox Series X gave us more of an idea as to what we can expect, but we're ready for some of the best mountainous, snow-capped landscapes we've seen since Skyrim first graced our screens, rendered in stunning 4K with advanced ray-tracing and massive open-world possibilities. Swan-diving into a hay bale will have never looked so good.

After being delayed, Watch Dogs Legion is tipped to be a PS5 launch title (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Watch Dogs Legion The long-delayed sequel might land on the PS5 at launch Reasons to buy + Four-player co-op hacking + Carry data over from single-player games + Explore an open-world near-future London Today's Best Deals $59.99 View at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion has been in development for a while. It was originally expected to land on PS4 and Xbox One in March, but then of course, a certain global health crisis happened. Watch Dogs Legion has since been delayed. Already slated to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's thought Legion might now arrive on all platforms simultaneously.

Up to four people can play co-operatively in the latest instalment of the hacking-focused action RPG, with progress carried over from single-player games. As your team sneaks around post-Brexit London, which is entirely open world, you'll be able to build a roster of different characters, each with their own specialist skills. Hack the planet!

Unsurprisingly, the long-running and much improved free-to-play co-op shooter Warframe will be heading to PS5. (Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Warframe Digital Extremes' F2P shooter aims for next-gen Reasons to buy + Free-to-play experience + Lots of PvP and PvE content + A wealth of previous and upcoming updates Today's Best Deals $99.99 View at Amazon 11 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Considering its already brought the sci-fi world of Warframe to Nintendo Switch - with a technically impressive port - it wasn't a stretch of the imagination to envision that third-person shooter on the latest hardware from Sony. And in a report to its investors, that was seemingly confirmed.

No word yet on whether Warframe will launch with the PS5, but considering the game was available during the launch window for PS4 back in 2013, it's likely this popular free-to-play experience will be making the most of that SSD and all the other improvements Sony is making with its new hardware.

There's no word on where Gothic is in terms of development, but it's safe to say it won't be a PS5 launch title. (Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Gothic An action-RPG classic set for a full remake Reasons to buy + A full remake of the 2001 original + Hunt and slay monsters for resources + Fight orcs, mages and more

Gothic isn't one of the most well-known RPGs out there, but back in 2001 - yes, almost 20 years ago - the game sauntered onto PCs and gave the likes of The Elder Scrolls a run for its money. While it never had the breakthrough success of its peers, the mixture of open-world exploration, resource gathering and monster hunting really struck a chord. So much so that one of the original publishers - the now revived and very much active THQ Nordic - has tasked a new studio in Barcelona with creating a brand new version that aims to completely remake the original while introducing plenty of new ideas that elevated the genre in the years since.

We've seen plenty of 'double-A' action-RPGs proved quality doesn't have to have three 'A's (such as the inventive and enjoyable Greedfall on PS4), so while we know very little about the project at this stage, the initial signs are promising. THQ Nordic released a playable teaser on PC earlier this year and it's proved a real hit with players. Of course, this two-hour-long teaser might not be representative of the final product, but with its solid combat and an intriguing new take on setting of The Colony, we're excited to see a classic RPG finally get another shot at greatness on a powerful new machine.

The ambitious Outriders looks to mix co-op shooters with RPGs (Image credit: Square Enix)

Outriders Sling bullets and superpowers alike in a cross-gen RPG shooter Reasons to buy + Co-op RPG shooter set for Holiday 2020 + Blend of superpowers and sci-fi shooting + New RPG IP from the creators of Final Fantasy

Very little was known about Outriders, an ambitious-looking RPG co-op from People Can Fly and Square Enix, until its recent launch trailer. Set on a world called Enoch, humanity has attempted to colonise the world, but unleashed something terrible in the process. Naturally, a trio of heroes combine superpowers with sci-fi weaponry to fight humanity's corner.

Described as a "co-op RPG shooter for a new generation", the combination of gameplay styles here is sure to be quite unique. Any RPG property from Square Enix (the creators of the incredible Final Fantasy series) is sure to at least turn heads, but how the co-op, action-orientated gameplay is going to work remains a mystery.

Regardless, although it contains no gameplay footage, the launch trailer certainly looks intense. It's expected on both PS4 and PS5, but its "Holiday 2020" release date seems to cement its status as a PS5 launch title.

Expecto The-Harry-Potter-RPG-to-arrive-on-PS5-o! (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Untitled Harry Potter RPG Expect Avalanche Software's RPG to Slytherin to next-gen consoles Reasons to buy + Explore Hogwarts' past in this immersive RPG + Craft potions, learn spells and battle fantastic beasts + Adds new lore to the Potterverse

It's been literally years since leaked footage of an in-development Harry Potter RPG was revealed to us Muggles. The creative team at Avalanche have kept quiet since then, but the game is rumoured so explore a fully-realised Hogwarts castle, a bit like the free-roaming Arkham Asylum in the Batman games. Oh, and it's set in the 1800s, a relatively unexplored bit of history for Potterheads.

However, Avalanche Software, best known for Disney Infinity (and a subsidiary of Warner Bros) has recently announced it's on the hunt for new talent, with the new candidate expected to “work closely with a talented group of artists and engineers on an exciting, soon to be announced AAA title”. Is this the long-awaited Potter RPG? We looked into our crystal ball and it said "reply hazy, ask again later". Which means yes.

Gods and Monsters will bring the Greek myths to the PS5 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Gods and Monsters Ubisoft's mythological cartoon actioner will make its way to PS5 Reasons to buy + Gorgeous, stylised visuals + Face off against mythological monsters + From the Assassin's Creed team

Ubisoft debuted a short trailer for its next action-packed game, Gods and Monsters, at last year's E3. Not due to hit shelves until 2021, the game will see you take control of an as-yet-unnamed female hero to battle mythological monsters in what looks to be a stylised ancient Greece.

"The stories of the ancient gods and their misadventures has existed through generations of storytellers and audiences", said senior producer Marc-Alexis Cote. "They have shaped our dreams, inspiring us to build something new." Intriguing. Although we've only seen broken marble pillars and harpy-esque creatures so far, could we dive into other mythologies over the course of the game, perhaps visiting the gods of Egypt, matching wits with China's Monkey King or battling giants in Asgard?

With glowing swords, bright colours and sumptuous backgrounds more reminiscent of a Legend of Zelda game than Assassin's Creed, this could be an action game that captures the imagination of PS5 players. Expect it in early 2021.

Silent Hill could be coming back to mainstream consoles (Image credit: Konami)

Silent Hill 5/Silent Hills Sony could be scaring up an old franchise to grace the PS5 Reasons to buy + Now in horrifying 8K + Hideo Kojima could be involved + Starring Norman Reedus Reasons to avoid - Now in horrifying 8K

Silent Hill 5, otherwise known as Silent Hills, was all set for PS4 before it was cancelled. Helmed by Hideo Kojima and starring the likeness of Norman Reedus, the pair would of course go on to team up again in the Metal Gear Solid creator's smash hit Death Stranding.

However, a new rumour from Rely on Horror claims Sony is working to patch things up with Kojima, bringing both Silent Hill 5 and Silent Hills to the PS5 as separate projects, in an exclusive capacity. Imagine 8K, ray-traced horror with directional audio, and all the horrible tricks an immersive director like Kojima would bring to bear with the scary franchise and that kind of technology. Reckon you've got the stomach for it?

Snake? Snake? SNAAAAKE! (Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid 6 The iconic PlayStation franchise has snuck up on us again Reasons to buy + Cat-and-mouse stealth with intelligent AI guards + Incredible photorealistic eight-hour cutscenes + Huge level designs

Speaking of Hideo Kojima... just as Sony is looking to reacquire Silent Hill, it also reportedly wants Konami's other iconic PlayStation franchise. Anyone who's played one of the previous instalments of the high-tech stealth-action series knows the game's penchant for convoluted story and hour-long cutscenes, and these could become even more cinematic with 3D audio and next-generation graphics.

Level design will also get a bump thanks to the PS5's solid state drive, providing huge environments and rewarding players for creativity. You won't just have to sneak along a prescribed path anymore: you'll be able to approach any task in multiple different ways.

Don't fancy sneaking past the guards to reach a hidden fortress? Go to the next town over, steal a plane and orchestrate a halo jump, landing right on the facility's roof. Just remember to pull your parachute, otherwise you'll hear "Snake? Snake? Snaaaake!" one too many times.

Ratchet & Clank could help launch the PS5 in November (Image credit: Insomniac)

Ratchet & Clank One of PlayStation's premiere platformers looks set to kickstart the PS5 Reasons to buy + Return of a beloved PlayStation double act + Multiple immersive worlds to explore + Arsenal of hilarious gadgets to stretch the PS5's capabilities Today's Best Deals $3.99 View at Amazon

Sure, in the 90s, PlayStation's two biggest platformers were Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot. But then the PS2 happened, and with it came new blood in the form of a duo of double acts. Were you a Ratchet & Clank or Jak & Daxter sort of person?

A new rumour claims that before Insomniac tackles a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, it will bring Ratchet & Clank back to the PlayStation in time for the console's launch. Spider-Man was Insomniac's most successful game ever, so it makes sense that Insomniac would want to get a feel for the new hardware, as it did in 2006 with PS3 launch title Resistance: Fall of Man, before tackling another web-slinging adventure.

We've not seen much in the way of platformers for the PS5 just yet, and the wisecracking robot/lombax duo could be a natural fit for the new console, using the PS5's advanced capabilities to play havoc with an all-new arsenal of sci-fi weaponry. We just hope the gun that turns people into sheep makes the cut.

As can be seen from the trailer, the game has a very high-fantasy aesthetic, which combined with the PS5's raw power should lead to some spectacular game worlds. We thought that God of War looked stunning on PS4 Pro, with the sense of scale delivered when Kratos was fighting mythological beasts jaw-dropping. Just imagine, then, the same sort of epic, hub-world adventure and set-piece awesomeness that could be delivered on PlayStation 5?

Excitingly, Godfall is being designed from the ground up with co-op in mind, too. As such, you can play the entire game solo, in a duo, or as part of a trio. The enemies in the game will respond dynamically to how many human players are playing at any one time, too, no-doubt making use of the PS5's extra computational grunt for in-game AI.

The next Black Ops has been confirmed by Kotaku to "likely be a cross-gen game" on both PS5 and PS4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 The Cold War shooter is locked and loaded for a fall 2020 deployment Reasons to buy + Ready to deploy in fall 2020 + Set during the Cold War + Real heritage in top FPS action

The worst kept secret in the gaming industry right now is that the PS5 is coming out next year in 2020 (along with the next Xbox), and one of the titles that, according to respected gaming news site Kotaku, is due to get a cross-platform release on it is Call of Duty: Black Ops 5.

According to the recent Kotaku report, which also confirmed that the title was set during the Cold War time period and was being headed up by Californian-based game maker Treyarch, the next CODBLOPS "will likely be a cross-gen game, to coincide with the launch of the next PlayStation and Xbox, which are also expected in the fall of 2020."

A fall release date for Black Ops 5 makes perfect sense as well if it is indeed a cross-gen game, as that way it could both be ready for the PS5 launch, as well as be available during the crucial sales period during the Winter holiday season on PS4, too. Check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 review for an idea of timing.

No details of just how the Black Ops 5 will be improved on PS5 have yet to be released, however we're guessing the PlayStation 5's powerful new hardware will allow higher resolutions and frame rates to be achieved, as well as much faster loading thanks to the system's rapid SSD.

The unique world of Horizon Zero Dawn would look incredible running on the PlayStation 5.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 The incredible PlayStation exclusive that would be a perfect PS5 launch title Reasons to buy + PlayStation exclusive title + PS5 power could help fill out world + Timing right for launch window release + Would load rapidly on PS5's SSD

One of the reasons why the PlayStation 4 ended up absolutely smoking the Xbox One in terms of sales this generation was because of its pure focus on games, and Sony's raft of top exclusives, such as God of War, Gravity Rush 2, and Horizon Zero Dawn specifically turning gamers' heads.

Now while we would certainly love to see a new God of War or Gravity Rush on PS5, we think one of the coolest and, considering the last game's release date (2017), most plausible PlayStation 5 games we could see during the new console's launch window is Horizon Zero Dawn 2.

The original game delivered an amazing far-future game world to explore where gigantic robotic machines ruled the Earth, and with addictive open-world Tomb Raider-style action RPG gameplay, it soon won gamers over despite its flaws, which included a rather barren game world, questionable voice acting, and long loading times.

A PS5 sequel, though, with the console's next-gen AMD Navi GPU and 8-core Zen 2 CPU power on tap, would allow Horizon's maker, Guerrilla Games, to really flesh out the game world and present it in even greater fidelity. Equally, with the game running off the PS5's super-fast SSD, then those long load times of the original would be a thing of the past.

Dystopian robotic dinosaur stompy action T3 wants, and on PlayStation 5 Horizon Zero Dawn 2 would look simply incredible.

With Ryzen and Navi hardware locked and loaded, the PS5 looks like a perfect partner for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 The dystopian cyberpunk RPG that literally everyone is waiting for Reasons to buy + From the makers of The Witcher + Graphically it looks stunning + Deep RPG customisation and choice + Based on established IP Today's Best Deals $45.69 View at CDKeys

The hotly-anticipated new title from CD Projekt, the fine fellows behind the stunning The Witcher series, Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming RPG set in a futuristic, dystopian California.

The game offers an open world and allows the player to choose from eight different "Edgerunners", operatives that serve society in Night City (the fictional setting for the game's story) and then control and customise them as they see fit. According to decisions the player makes, various alternate endings are possible.

On top of the simply awesome 48-minute gameplay trailer that dropped in August last year, we also got a new trailer at E3 for the much-wanted title, too, which is due for release in September, 2020, on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Interestingly, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have recently come out to explain that, while the game was designed with the current generation in mind, they "are thinking about the next generation".

Simply put, we'll eat our T3-branded hats if Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't get a PS5 release. The game, which was originally set for an April 2020 release date, slipped to September in early 2020, which is now dangerously closed to the slated PlayStation 5 console launch.

No mention has yet been made of a PS5 version of the game, however, with the PS5 set to be released next year, too, it doesn't take a lot of reasoning at all to conclude a PlayStation 5 edition is highly likely, offering greater graphical effects, frame rates, and resolutions than on the current-gen game versions.

Indeed, a PS5 version of the game would really make the most of Cyberpunk's powerful REDengine 4, as well as the super cool Blade Runner-style art design. The PS5's officially confirmed Radeon Navi GPU, Ryzen 7nm Zen 2 CPU, and super-fast SSD should be perfect for making Cyberpunk look and run great.

Ghost of Tsushima looks shut up and take our money brilliant. It could be one of the best PS5 games at launch...

Ghost of Tsushima The Samurai epic would look stunning on PlayStation 5 Reasons to buy + Feudal Japan setting is super cool + Sword play looks amazing + Authentic Japanese score + Cinematic presentation Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Since Ghost of Tsushima's gameplay was shown off in an amazing trailer at E3 last year, we've literally been praying to the gaming gods that it gets a PS5 launch.

Now chances are the Samurai epic, which sees the player take control of Samurai Jin Sakai during the 1274 CE Mongol invasion of Japan, will launch first on PS4, as it was first announced way back in 2017. However, since the trailer launch last year, developer SuckerPunch has gone very, very quiet, fuelling rumours that the game is being prepared for a dual PS4 and PS5 release.

Judging by the stunning art style and cinematic presentation, the PS5 really would be the ideal console to do a gorgeous game like this justice. The authentic-looking characters, environments and weapons would be given a greater level of immersion if they could be run with PS5-level resolutions (4K to 8K with HDR), frame rates (60 fps+) and special effects.

The PS5's custom-designed 3D audio chip would also really help make the most of the game's incredible musical score (played with authentic-for-the-period Japanese instruments) and audio, with the gaming experience taken to new levels of enjoyment and immersion.

Kratos is waiting for the PS5 God of War 2 call. (Image credit: Santa Monica Studio)

God of War 2 The perfect PS5 mega exclusive to wage war on the next Xbox Reasons to buy + Original PS4 reboot was insanely good + Perfect launch window title for PS5 + Exclusive to PlayStation

God of War 2 is coming. Yes, nothing official has been announced, however thanks to a whole host of job listings appearing on developer Sony Santa Monica's careers website, it's one of the worst kept secrets in the industry right now.

To be honest, after the flawless, perfect scores that the original PS4 reboot received back in 2018, it was pretty obvious that a sequel would be forthcoming, but with the PS5 now officially confirmed in all but name, and slated for a holidays 2020 release date, a stunning sequel powered by next-gen technology seems literally written in the runes.

And on PS5 God of War 2 would no doubt look brilliant and play fantastically well. With 120Hz, 60fps, 4K gaming possible - or, whisper it, 8K and 30fps - Kratos and a no-doubt now grown up Atreus would be able to wage war like never seen before and the technology on offer would also allow Santa Monica to really expand how they tell the new story.

Whether or not God of War 2 will be a cross-platform release remains to be seen, but there's no doubting a new game could launch on the current gen, and as the original game looked so good (especially running on PS4 Pro) we're sure it would still be top fun to play.

However, the fact that God of War director Corey Barlog confirmed that DLC plans for the original game were dropped for being "too ambitious" indicates to us here at T3 that the next game will be an order of magnitude jump forward, and not just a more-of-the-same cheapo sequel.

As to what we can expect from God of War 2, a recent discovery by God of War fans in a an anniversary dynamic theme for the series seems to indicate that the setting will be Ragnarok (the Nordic apocalypse). We can't wait!

The iconic Cloud Strife returns on PS5. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII Remake One of the best JRPGs ever, remade to run on PlayStation 5 Reasons to buy + Remake of a god-tier JRPG + 120Hz gameplay would be incredible + Ray traced Buster Sword anyone? Today's Best Deals $58.99 View at Amazon

Ever since Square Enix president and CEO, Yosuke Matsuda, said Final Fantasy XII Remake "will support both the next generation and the current generation of consoles", fans of quality JRPGs and next-generation awesomeness got serious hype.

Designed as cross-generation title, Remake will feature on both PS4 / PS4 Pro, as well as the next-gen PlayStation 5, with the first part of the game (it is being released in parts) currently slated to drop on March 3, 2020.

That date, if it holds, will almost certainly be for the current generation release of the game, as Sony has confirmed that there will be no new PlayStation console launch before May 2020.

So while the PS5 version of Remake will likely arrive later in 2020, most likely during the winter holiday period to coincide with the PlayStation 5's launch, it will be able to tap into the extra power and features delivered by the new console.

And, it won't have escaped gamers' attentions that the new Final Fantasy VII runs on the Unreal Engine 4, which supports the new graphical hotness of real-time ray tracing. Navigating the reactor, temple and slums should look amazing.

Other benefits the PS5 version could deliver include 120Hz gameplay, higher frame rates, and resolutions in advance of 4K.

The PS5's power would allow Bethesda to kick The Elder Scrolls VI off the creaking and janky Creation Engine.

The Elder Scrolls VI A successor to Skyrim running at 4K HDR and 60 fps+? Hell yes! Reasons to buy + New game engine facilitated + PC-level performance enabled + Incredible open-world scale

Talking of games with potential release dates that line up with the rumoured release window for the PS5, the next game in Bethesda Game Studios' Elder Scrolls franchise, Elder Scrolls VI, is one of the biggest and most anticipated.

The fourth game in the series, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, was released in 2006 and then the fifth game in the series, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, was released five years later in 2011. As such, that would indicate that we are now well overdue a new Elder Scrolls game and, considering the series' penchant for wide-open worlds and spectacular draw distances, there would be no better system to run it than a PS5.

Unfortunately, we're still largely in the dark as to when The Elder Scrolls VI will launch, or even where it will be set. In June last year Bethesda Softworks, the game's maker, put out a very brief teaser trailer, but that only showed a sweeping coastal landscape with a castle, as well as the game's name, which was "The Elder Scrolls VI".

Up until now, The Elder Scroll games have always looked and, arguably, played best on PC, with the game's stock clunky game engine displayed best once heavily modded and presented with PC-levels of graphical fidelity.

However, with the PS5 and Xbox Two architecture's reportedly closer to a PC environment than ever before, and loaded with AMD's Ryzen CPU tech and Navi GPU tech, we have high hopes the PlayStation 5 version of the VI, when it is surely released, will have to make little if any visual compromises at all. This powerful hardware should also facilitate Bethesda finally shifting the series off the dated Creation Engine.

Just imagine a PS5 console running The Elder Scrolls VI with a brand new, visually stunning game engine at 4K resolution and with HDR enabled and a 60 fps+ resolution. We know, it is the stuff of RPG dreams.

Hideo Kojima game Death Stranding now seems set for a dual-platform PS4 and PS5 release.

Death Stranding A PS5 and PS4 two-platform release seems now very likely Reasons to buy + It's Hideo Kojima's next game + Cinematic style would suit 8K, HDR + Mark Cerny smiled Today's Best Deals $29.99 View at Amazon 28 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

When PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny recently was asked about whether upcoming Hideo Kokima title Death Stranding would be released on PS5, according to a Wired report "a spokesperson in the room repeated that the game would be released for PS4, but Cerny’s smile and pregnant pause invites speculation that it will in fact be a two-platform release."

And, to us here at T3, that makes perfect sense. From the trailers we've seen so far, Kojima's new title looks very impressive graphically, and as he has always done in his games, the style and tone feel incredibly cinematic. The PS5's ability to support 8K HDR graphics would make it perfect for displaying the game's engine, which allows for stunningly realistic characters to be rendered.

Death Stranding has been confirmed to be launching on November 8, 2019 (Kojima originally said that the game would launch before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics), however whether that is for the current gen only, with a PS5 version coming later, remains to be seen.

The current generation version will likely offer 4K, 30 fps gameplay on PS4 Pro, while the PS5 variant is currently tipped to get 8K, 30/60 fps options.

2018's awesome Spider-Man game can load 18-times faster on PS5. Imagine a far bigger sequel that really taps into the PlayStation 5's immense power.

Spider-Man 2 The famous web-slinger would be right at home on PS5 Reasons to buy + Bigger game world enabled + Smoother, faster web-slinging + Much faster load times

The PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man was one of 2018's very best games, with more than 9 million gamers picking up a copy so they could don the Spidey suit and swing through the Big Apple.

A sequel, though unconfirmed right now, therefore appears absolutely nailed on for Insomniac Games and, considering that the original game's last piece of DLC only landed last December, a follow up appearing anytime soon on PS4 seems incredibly unlikely.

However, a sequel launching, say, at the end of the PS5's first year on sale or during its second seems very plausible, and the new console would allow Insomniac to really broaden their horizons in terms of design and execution.

The largely non-interactable world of the first game could be given a real jolt, with the power on tap in the PS5 allowing more NPCs, environmental details and, crucially, the ability to visit both indoor and outdoor locals without lengthy loading screens. It would be awfully nice to go get shouted at by J. Jonah Jameson at The Daily Bugle, for example, without having to sit through a boring you're-going-inside-a-building transition.

The fact that Mark Cerny himself has confirmed that the new SSD in the PlayStation 5 allows the original Spider-Man to load 18-times faster than on PS4 also indicates that the sequel would load initially much faster, too, while the fact that more in-game assets could be addressed and then loaded much quicker means that Spider-Man himself should be able to move through it quicker and at a smoother frame-rate as well.

Daedalic Entertainment is planning to release Gollum on "all relevant console platforms at that time."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Journey back to Middle-earth on PS5 Reasons to buy + Rich The Lord of the Rings world + Action-adventure game + Loads of decisions to make

As broke originally by The Hollywood Reporter, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a new game currently in the works by German developer Daedalic Entertainment that is slated for release on PC and "all relevant console platforms at that time."

Now, with the PS5 slated for release next year, in 2020, that means that it would 100 per cent fall under that "all relevant console platforms at that time" statement. And that's a great thing, as the PS5's graphical power would be a perfect partner for bringing both the infamous protagonist and the world around him to life.

Imagine the awesome lighting effects that could be achieved in caves and forests with the PlayStation 5's ray tracing-capable GPU. It would lead to some incredibly immersive gaming for sure.

As to the story, Daedalic CEO and co-founder Carsten Fichtelmann has revealed that "we have the story that we all know from the book, but everything that happens to him before he appears in the book are the main things we will see in our game. We will tell the story before he first appears in the books."

Just imagine the bullet physics and vast in-game worlds that would be possible in a PS5 Sniper Elite game… (Image credit: Rebellion)

Sniper Elite 5 Ultra high definition, 120Hz head shots incoming Reasons to buy + PS5 power takes bullet physics to next level + Incredibly large mission environments + Hear even twigs snap with new audio chip

Developer of the Sniper Elite series, Rebellion, has already confirmed that it is hard at work on Sniper Elite 5, with a development update earlier in the year stating that, "the next major title in the Sniper Elite series, following in the footsteps of the widely acclaimed Sniper Elite 4, is now in development".

And, while no platforms have yet been mentioned for the fifth installment of the long-range killing simulator, Rebellion has confirmed that "more details on the next major title in the Sniper Elite series will be unveiled in 2020", which funnily enough is the year that the PS5 and Xbox Two are slated to launch.

A new Sniper Elite title on PS5 would be truly epic, with the console's insane power allowing for never-before-seen bullet physics, incredibly large in-game worlds in which to camp and kill, as well as super immersive sound effects thanks to the machine's custom 3D audio unit.

Interestingly, Rebellion has also revealed that it is working on a new "standalone Sniper Elite game for VR devices", too, so we could very well see a PS5 and PS VR doubly whammy of titles launching toward the end of next year, or in 2021.

"That's not a knife… that's a knife." (Image credit: Techland Publishing)

Dying Light 2 First-person survival horror like you've never experienced before Reasons to buy + Designed from the off to be cross-gen + Sequel to well-reviewed Dying Light + Visual showcase will be well served on PS5 + Story by legendary Chris Avellone

In a post-E3 2019 interview with Dying Light developer Techland, the game-maker confirmed to wccftech that "the plan since the beginning of production has been to make Dying Light 2 a cross-generation title".

And, considering that the title is already confirmed for PC, Xbox One and PS4, that seems to pretty much confirm that we can expect to see a PS5 version of the game. And especially considering the title is due to be launched next year, which is when the PlayStation 5 is set for release.

And a PS5 version of the game would be ideal, as a huge part of the Dying Light experience is about fast-paced and graphically impressive first-person movement and combat, with parkour a key feature. As such, if the game can call upon the PS5's powerful new GPU for fancy visual effects like ray tracing, and also its 7nm CPU and SSD storage to process the in-game virtual worlds with zero lag, then moving and fighting through them should be an incredibly immersive, eye-popping experience.

Which combined with the game's penchant for delivering maximum player choice whenever possible (just watch the E3 2019 trailer to get a flavour), and it is easy to get very excited about Dying Light 2. Hopefully we can look forward to a PS5 launch window release in the back half of 2020.

Open world games are a genre that will benefit massively from the PS5's powerful new hardware.

GTA 6 (VI) A new Grand Theft Auto on PS5 is a mouth-watering proposition Reasons to buy + Open world would look epic + SSD would allow for larger world + Timing is right for PS5 launch window

It's been 6 years since GTA V hit game consoles and, after its maker Rockstar Games released the incredible Red Dead Redemption 2 at the end of last year, naturally industry speculation has shifted to focus on when a sequel to the open-world crime sandbox will arrive.

To date, there has been almost no indication of what GTA VI will be or when it will be released, however, considering that both the PS5 and next Xbox flagship consoles are now slated for release in 2020, we'd be incredibly surprised if the game launched on the outgoing current console generation.

That's because if there is one genre that is going to benefit most from the PlayStation 5's powerful next-gen hardware, it is open-world games. By being able to tap into the PS5's Ryzen and Navi technology, the world of GTA VI will be able to be rendered at higher resolutions and with greater draw distances, while thanks the console's rapid solid state drive loading times will be slashed.

As shown in the official PS5 soft reveal, the system's SSD should also allow the open-world of GTA VI to be continuously loaded during play much faster, too, allowing the player to move through it quicker without texture or geometry pop-in issues. Could this lead to the next GTA to be set not just over an extended city area, but actually over an entire area, with multiple cities, towns and natural environments? Our mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Here's hoping that GTA VI launches on the PS5, either at launch or during its first year on the market.

PlayStation All-Stars Arena could be an exclusive launch title (Image credit: Sony)

PlayStation All-Stars Arena A successor to All-Stars Battle Royale Reasons to buy + Iconic characters like Crash Bandicoot + Regular updates and multiplayer events + Support for 8K Ultra High Definition

Sony has reportedly teamed up with development studio Capcom to bring some of its beloved characters — including Crash Bandicoot, Lara Croft, Spider-Man and Spyro the Dragon— to a 3D arena brawler that will debut alongside the PlayStation 5 and remain exclusive to the console up until it launches on PC in 2021.

Just like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royal, which was available for the PlayStation 3 before being made available for the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation All-Stars Arena is said to be a mixture of Dissidia and Power Stone, with characters battling it out in several cartoonish environments that are somewhat reminiscent of Smash Bros.

According to an alleged Capcom employee, Sony will launch two different variants of the title: a full-featured launch edition with various single-player and multiplayer modes, which will presumably come bundled with some units, and a free-to-play edition with a smaller selection of game modes and rotating roster of characters.

This teaser in The Division 2 has been confirmed to be accurate, the next Assassin's Creed is all about Vikings. (Image credit: PS5 games PlayStation 5)

Assassin's Creed: Kingdom Already confirmed to be all about Vikings, the next Assassin's Creed will pillage perfectly on PS5 Reasons to buy + Epic Viking Age setting + Excellent lore and legends to tap into + Naval combat and raiding + Two-year development cycle

As confirmed by gaming site Kotaku, the next Assassin's Creed is all about Vikings. And, with its maker Ubisoft confirming that the series is skipping 2019 and will actually release next year in 2020, the new installment of the long-running stab-'em-up is obviously destined for both PlayStation 5.

It was the virtual poster shown above that gave the game away to many, with the advertisement showing a Viking warrior holding none other than an Apple of Eden, the magical McGuffin that powers the narrative of basically every Assassin's Creed game to date.

Kotaku's reporter then ratified the find, confirming that he had been tipped off by two independent sources familiar with the game that the next Assassin's Creed is codenamed Kingdom and is all about Vikings.

And, simply put, that new Viking Age game will look and run fantastically on PS5. The last game, Odyssey, already looked spectacular running in dynamic 4K on the PS4 Pro, so with the power of the PlayStation 5's hardware to call on, gamers should be in for a real treat. Larger worlds, faster loading, locked 4K or 4K+ resolutions, higher frame and refresh rates, and immersive new ray tracing lighting effects will combine spectacularly.

A bit more Chloe as a protagonist in an Uncharted 5 would be most welcome. (Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Uncharted 5 Time for Cassie to pick up Nathan's love of treasure and adventure? Reasons to buy + Thief's End epilogue hints at more to come + Naughty Dog free after The Last of Us Part II + Epic, cinematic action would look jaw-dropping on PS5 + Would likely be PlayStation exclusive

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was a fantastic, fitting end to a series that had taken on gamers on epic journeys through the PS3 and PS4 generations. Crucially, though, while the game definitely had a fulfilling ending, it definitely did not feel final and, as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy went on to show a year later, there is still plenty of scope in the world of Uncharted yet.

Its developer, Naughty Dog, are currently hard at work on The Last of Us Part II, which is due to have a release on PS4 in February 2020. However, with the last full fat Uncharted game now three years old, and with the A team shortly to move off The Last of Us Part II, it sure feels like a new Uncharted game could already be in the works for release in 2021 or 2022.

Uncharted 4, for example, took five years to complete, and that would mean if the same development time stands (and that part of Naughty Dog have already started work on 5), that we could see the new game launching on PlayStation 5 in a couple of years time.

Unlike many of the PS5 games in this list, nothing is confirmed so far, and actually Nathan Drake's voice actor, Nolan North, said in April 2019 that "A lot of people want the fifth Uncharted, but that ship has kinda sailed”, indicating that he doesn't think anything is happening.

That said, though, we would be very surprised if Nathan Drake was the lead in a new Uncharted game. Lost Legacy showed that alternative lead characters not only worked in the Uncharted universe (Chloe FTW!), but actually added a little something something.

Having a new Uncharted game also makes sense in terms of Sony protecting its current console war lead over Microsoft and its incoming Xbox Scarlett. It's an exclusive that Xbox would kill to have, so to not utilise that on a flagship new console seems wasteful to say the least.

New champions and skins are said to be available exclusively in Wild Rift (Image credit: Riot)

League of Legends: Wild Rift The world's biggest MOBA comes to consoles at long last Reasons to buy + New platform-friendly controls + Built from scratch for consoles and mobile, not just ported from PC + Allows for faster, shorter multiplayer games Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

10 years and over 100 million active players later, one of the world's biggest esports draws finally lands on consoles. League of Legends: Wild Rift has been built from the ground up for unspecified consoles and mobile, but we imagine all the big players (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and newcomer Google Stadia) will get access thanks to an industry-wide renewed focus on streaming games.

The complex controls have been streamlined to better fit the format, while less turrets and smaller maps make for shorter games ideal for mobile or old-fashioned multiplayer – as in, when you're all sat in a room together. Remember that? Good times. Expect more info on Wild Rift as the 2020 launch date firms up.

Currently in development, Dragon Age 4 won't be hitting PS5 until at least April 2022 (Image credit: BioWare)

Dragon Age 4 The Blight is back in BioWare's sword-and-sorcery epic Reasons to buy + Another immersive, epic RPG to get stuck into + Sure to have expansive customisation and story options like previous BioWare RPGs + Who is the Dread Wolf? Today's Best Deals $7.67 View at Amazon 914 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Since its Knights of the Old Republic days, BioWare has been no stranger to big RPGs with multiple endings, and the Dragon Age series is an archetypal example. With bloody, satisfying combat and a ton of custom character options, 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition was a blockbuster hit in the series, and the in-development Dragon Age 4 would be likely to match it on next-gen.

The series, which revolves around BioWare's now-familiar combat system in the style of Dungeons and Dragons (warriors hack and slash, mages throw fireballs, rogues backstab and talk their way out of combat) has the player control a Grey Warden, an agent tasked with killing evil creatures in a world with its own distinct lore, religions, races and culture. Recurring characters like Morrigian, Cassandra Pentaghast and Varric can all be expected to pop in.

BioWare are taking their time with the next instalment, as chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen said the game "probably comes after April 2022". However, a teaser trailer featuring a few cryptic clues as to the game's plot has been released, featuring the hashtag #TheDreadWolfRises. We'll have to wait another few years to know more...

What will MMOs look and feel like on the PS5? (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV The MMO looks set to make the next-gen jump Reasons to buy + An established massively multiplayer online experience + A thriving existing community + A look at what Final Fantasy XVI could look like on the PS5 Today's Best Deals $9.93 View at Amazon 344 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Final Fantasy XIV has had a turbulent history at best. Square Enix's second stab at an MMORPG was slated on release, with some calling it an "incomplete mess" of a game. However, after being built again from the ground up, starting with 2013's Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, the game has grown to become well-received and has garnered a sizeable community of devotees, with praise being heaped on the world, gameplay and music by series' mainstay composer Nobuo Uematsu.

At a fan event in London, Naoki Yoshida, the Director and Producer of Final Fantasy XIV at Square Enix, announced that he and the devs were "hard at work on the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV, aiming to make it a reality for fans around the world". Rather than clients to play the game on the PS5, this sounds like a more ambitious project, potentially bringing the magic-slinging, chocobo-riding world of Eorzea up to date with next-gen graphics.

Like the FFVII remake, we're excited to see what Square Enix does with the game. Not only will it shape how MMOs work on the PS5, but it could also give us a real glimpse into what the inevitable FFXVI might look like.

The PS5's next-gen graphics will show off every stitch on Batman's cape (Image credit: Rocksteady)

Batman: Arkham Legacy It's the Dark Knight versus the Court of Owls as we return to Gotham Reasons to buy + Latest instalment in the immersive Arkham series + Rumours say players will control the whole Bat-family + Twitter hints point to new foes like the Court of Owls... + ...and old ones like Ra's Al Ghul

The Bat is back on next-gen consoles. The fact that Warner Bros. Montreal is working on a next-generation Batman game is pretty much an open secret, as the studio has been tweeting a succession of interesting symbols with the hashtag #CaptureTheKnight in recent weeks. One of these symbols is a demon's head, presumably hinting at Ra's Al Ghul and the League of Assassins playing a role. The rumour mill claims the game is called Batman: Arkham Legacy, and as such will allow the player to control multiple members of Batman's team such as Nightwing, Robin and Batgirl.

More tidbits, such as a developer tweeting a t-shirt with an owl-themed logo, suggest the main villains will be the Court of Owls, a mysterious cabal of wealthy individuals controlling Gotham behind owl-themed masks. This was seemingly confirmed by Batman writer (and Court of Owls creator) Scott Snyder on Twitter, who replied to WB Montreal with a quickly-deleted #BewareTheCourtOfOwls response.

The Court is one of the best new bits of Batman lore in years, having quickly become fan-favourite villains since their debut in 2011. But as cool as it is to see new stuff on screen, we're even more excited to see Gotham and all its colourful characters realised in stunning next-gen graphics. We can hear that iconic Danny Elfman tune already...

You can't have a PlayStation console without a Gran Turismo game (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo 7 The first numbered Gran Turismo game for a generation Reasons to buy + Sure to contain flawlessly detailed cars and routes + DualShock 5 will add a new dimension to realistic racing + Drive your dream car in stunning 8K

Gran Turismo is a franchise synonymous with PlayStation. Gran Turismo Sport, PS4's only entry, sold around eight million copies, which makes a sequel inevitable. On top of that, a new leak claims we could finally get our hands on the numbered Gran Turismo 7 for the PS5.

A plethora of suspect information dumped onto 4chan, of all places, went into a lot of detail about the PS5. The leak included a release date (October 2020), price (£449), launch games including Gran Turismo 7 and even a new catchphrase for the console ("it's time to play"). It was all rather suspect until the official European PlayStation Twitter account changed its tagline to read, you guessed it, "it's time to play".

No PlayStation console has been without a Gran Turismo game, which makes GT7 the perfect way to celebrate PS5's heritage at launch. The franchise's strengths have always been in stunning photorealistic visuals and the accurate "feel" of driving, so expect this to be taken to a new level with the DualShock 5's much-touted haptic feedback, allowing each car to feel distinct in your hands.

Starfield is Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years (Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield Bethesda is swapping Skyrim for spaceships in its new RPG Reasons to buy + First new Bethesda IP in decades + A "next-generation single-player epic" + Slim teaser trailer is all we've got to go on

Starfield is Bethesda's newest property. Announced alongside The Elder Scrolls VI, the "next-generation, single player epic" from the developer only has a slim announcement trailer to its name, featuring a huge planet, a small satellite-like ship and a burst of colour. However, we hope it can capture imaginations in the same way Skyrim did almost two generations ago.

We're hoping for a vast, single-player epic that will see the player move from planet to planet, each with their own different environs Star Wars-style, to complete a story spanning multiple worlds. However, with no date to speak of, Bethesda Game Studios Director Todd Howard insisted "everyone should be very, very patient", pointing to a post-Elder Scrolls release.