Best Nutribullet deals for April 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the cost of living clamps down on our monthly outgoings, all of us are being stricter on what we spend, especially on unnecessary purchases like takeaway coffees and meal deals.

I’m definitely guilty of forgetting to bring lunch with me and buying a meal deal from my nearest supermarket. I also spend a lot of money on smoothies so in an effort to save some cash, I’m trying to avoid buying them and instead, making my own by buying a blender, like a Nutribullet .

Nutribullet specialises in blenders, juicers and other food accessories, designed to make nutrition more accessible, quicker and easier. The best Nutribullets are hassle-free, compact and easy to use, all at an affordable price. Depending on what you look for when buying a blender , there are multiple options from Nutribullet, including blender combos, nutrition systems and portable on-the-go models.

Investing in kitchen appliances like a blender or juicer is a great way to keep costs down in the long run. Health and fitness trends all seem to involve smoothies or juices but buying them out can be super expensive. By investing in a Nutribullet, you can make your own at home and this also helps eliminate fruit and veg waste. Nutribullets can be used for loads of things like soups, cocktails, sauces and pancake mix, so it’s a handy kitchen gadget that can replace food processors and hand blenders.

As Nutribullet is best known for its blenders, we’ve found the best deals on all Nutribullet blenders for this month, including the 600, 900 and 1000 series, Balance, Rx, Baby, Go and Blender Combo.

Nutribullet 600 Series deals

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The Nutribullet 600 series is the original Nutribullet blender which runs on 600 watts of power. In our best blender guide, the Nutribullet 600 series came in second as the best cheap blender and the best smoothie maker. It’s small, compact and efficient, plus it’s very easy to clean and can tackle even the hardest vegetables. The Nutribullet 600 series starts at £69.99 / $79.99 but you can find tons of deals on this model at Amazon, Currys and on the Nutribullet website.

Nutribullet 900 Series deals

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

Next up is the Nutribullet 900 series . Also called the Nutribullet Pro, the 900 series has a 900 watt motor and extra volume and power for bigger smoothies, soups or sauces. It can be a little loud but it’ll tackle anything you put in it. The Nutribullet 900 series also comes with a 909ml main container, 680ml cup and lids so you can easily store your drinks and take them with you on the go. Prices start at £89.99 / $109.99.

Nutribullet 1000 Series deals

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The Nutribullet 1000 series has a 1000 watt motor and built-in Smart technology which uses pre-programmed Autoburst Cycles that knows when to speed up or slow down to ensure the best blend. In our Nutribullet Pro 1000 Series Blender review , we found that it’s an easy to use and intelligent blender that isn’t too expensive and acts as a 2-in-1 blender and mini food processor. After testing it out, we also found it to be one of the best protein shake blenders . The Nutribullet 1000 series starts at £99.99 / $119.99.

Nutribullet Balance deals

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The Nutribullet Balance is Nutribullet’s first smart nutrition system. Using Bluetooth connectivity and the Nutribullet Balance app, this 1200 watt blender uses the Smart Nutrition sensor to weigh your ingredients and calculate their nutritional value before blending. The app also helps you track calories, set goals and offers tons of recipe ideas. The Balance comes with a range of accessories including two jugs and two flip top lids for easy drinking and transporting. Prices start at £149.99 but is often discounted, especially on the Nutribullet website.

Nutribullet Rx deals

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The Nutribullet Rx has the most powerful motor at 1700 watts and also comes pre-programmed with Smart technology. Once you’ve filled it up, it starts blending automatically at the right speed and time needed to extract the most nutrients from your ingredients. It’s very similar to the Balance but the Rx comes with a ‘Souperblast’ mode which is a 7 minute heating cycle that makes hot and fresh soups and sauces. The Nutribullet Rx is priced at £139.99 / $179.99.

Nutribullet Baby deals

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

One for the kids (not for them to use, of course!), the Nutribullet Baby is a specially-designed blender for homemade baby food. If you’d prefer to make your own healthy pureed baby food, the Baby blender has a 200 watt motor that’s powerful enough to blend fruit, pre-cooked vegetables and can tackle oats and grains. The Nutribullet Baby also comes with 6 storage cups and date lids. Prices start at £69.99 / $69.99.

Other Nutribullet Blender deals

L: Nutribullet Blender, M: Nutribullet Blender Combo, R: Nutribullet Go (Image credit: Nutribullet)

The blenders mentioned above are the most popular Nutribullets on the market but there are also more blender kits and combos that you can find, like the Nutribullet Blender , Nutribullet Blender Combo and the Nutribullet Go Cordless .

The Nutribullet Blender is a full-sized blender that makes big batches of smoothies and other foods. If you tend to make a lot of smoothies or large volumes, this traditional blender has a 1.6 litre jug, three blend speeds and pulse functions so you can blend a variety of foods and drinks. You can find the Nutribullet Blender for £99.99 / $119.99.

The Nutribullet Blender Combo can be used as a traditional full-sized blender and a bullet blender. It comes with the bullet attachments and jug attachments so you can mix and match depending on what and how much you’re making. It tackles everything you throw at it, including both hot and cold blending and costs £149.99 / $149.99.