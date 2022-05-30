Top 5 Apple deals in the Memorial Day sales 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s Memorial Day and the sales are officially here, with tons of deals and discounts on electronics, appliances, mattresses, gardening equipment and much more. Tech is one of the most popular sellers this year and we’ve been seeing some big price drops for Apple products and devices.

Apple deals are few and far between and can often only be found at select stores and retailers. In the Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab), there are quite a few discounts and price drops on Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and iPhones.

iPads have been given the biggest price drops this year, and you can find incredible deals on the iPad Air and iPad Mini at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. On select Apple devices, you also get Apple Music for free for 6 months and 3 months of free Apple TV+ so you can listen to unlimited music and watch original Apple programmes and movies with your Apple purchase.

These Apple deals are definitely worth taking advantage of as their products are so popular and Apple discounts are extremely rare. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Apple deals you can find from the Memorial Day sales.

The Top 5 Memorial Day Apple Deals 2022

(opens in new tab) 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air: was $539, now $469 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the 2020 iPad Air tablet. The iPad Air has a 10.9-inch display and is powered by the A14 Bionic Chip which makes streaming, editing, browsing and gaming incredibly quick, easy and clear. It comes with Touch ID and advanced cameras and is compatible with the 2nd gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Available in black, grey, silver, blue, green and pink.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air: was $999.99, now $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At Best Buy, you can save $100 on the MacBook Air this Memorial Day. This 13.3-inch laptop runs on the Apple M1 chip, has plenty of ports and storage, and an impressive battery life. It has a super thin and lightweight design so you can take it with you wherever you go.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE: was $279.99, now $249.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Available in Target stores and online, the Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches on the market. It comes with Bluetooth and GPS and has a bright screen that’s easy to use. The Apple Watch SE tracks your sleep, exercise, step count and gives you up-to-date tracking information. It also lets you make payments, read texts and emails, and much more.

(opens in new tab) Apple Mac Mini: was $799, now $499 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The biggest price drop on Apple products this Memorial Day is $300 off the Mac Mini. The Mac Mini uses 8th generation Intel Core processors that ensures smooth and fast multitasking, and powers through industrial-grade tasks. It includes all-flash storage, big fan and vents, redesigned power supply, and Apple's T2 security chip.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: Get up to $800 off with trade-in at T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

For Memorial Day, T-Mobile is offering huge trade-in deals on popular handsets, including the latest iPhone. When you purchase from the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone X product lines and choose an eligible monthly payment plan, you can get up to $800 off when you trade-in your old device.

