Best Labor Day sales 2020: Labor Day deals you won't want to miss out on

Deal hunters out there already know that Labor Day sales during Labor Day weekend are some of the best times to find deals on appliances, furniture, TVs and other household products. Not just the end of summer but a day to celebrate all the hard work you've done, Labor Day sales are a great chance to get something special for the home. Whether it be a new 4K TV, a new couch for the family room or a new refrigerator for the kitchen, this'll be the time to save big.

If home appliances aren't quite what you're looking for, there will also be some great sales on clothing, personal electronics, video games and more. Retailers including Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and Amazon will all have sales running through the Labor Day weekend and you'll find deals in just about every category you can think of. We'll be making sure this guide gets updated with the best Labor Day sales and the best Labor Day deals available.

In the past, Labor Day sales have been the last chance to find decent deals until Black Friday sales kick off, but thanks to the delay of Amazon Prime Day shoppers are in for a real treat throughout the next few months. Retailers will be kicking off their Labor Day sales soon (some already have!) and you'll want to make sure you've got this page bookmarked. We'll be adding more sales to this guide as they go live, so check back often for new Labor Day deals and sales you can save some money with.

Best Labor Day appliance sales

If you're looking to find Labor Day deals on appliances be sure you checkout the sales below. The big sales will be happening at Lowe's, Home Depot and Appliance's Connection which will take upwards of 30% off select home appliances. That means major discounts on refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and just about every other home appliance you may need.

Lowe's Labor Day Appliance Sale

With savings on indoor and outdoor products, you'll find everything you need to finish off that DIY project on sale including tools, flooring, lighting fixtures and more. Going on now, you can save up to 30% on select home appliances with some of the biggest name brands on sale for a limited time.

Home Depot Labor Day Appliance Sale

While Home Depot's Labor Day sale isn't live just yet, you can still find some great deals on top-brand appliances. Right now, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off select appliances and models, making it the perfect opportunity to save on ovens, refrigerators, microwaves and more.View Deal

Appliances Connection Labor Day Appliance Sale

One of the best appliance online superstores, Appliance's Connection offers a massive selection of thousands of home appliances to choose from. The Appliance's Connection Labor Day sale hasn't started just yet, but you can currently save up to 50% on select closeout deals! View Deal

Best Buy Labor Day Appliance Sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale isn't live just yet, but you can still save on major appliances by heading over to their Appliance Summer Sale. You'll find deals on individual appliances as well as complete packages, so you can upgrade that kitchen piece by piece or all in one shot if you prefer.View Deal

Best Labor Day furniture sales

Labor Day sales bring some of the biggest discounts on home and outdoor furniture, making it the best time to change up that family room or patio. Most retailers will be taking upwards of 70% off select pieces with the most savings to be found on last season's best pieces. You'll also find mattresses, lighting fixtures, rugs and more on sale during Labor Day furniture sales.

Overstock Labor Day Furniture Sale

Head on over to Overstock's End of Summer Super Sale and save up to 70% on thousands of furniture pieces. This is your chance to save big on patio furniture, home decor, office furniture and more during Overstock's last major sale until Black Friday later this year. Overstock is also offering free shipping on basically every item too!View Deal

Kirkland's Labor Day Furniture Sale

Kirkland's Labor Day sale isn't live just yet, but you can still save on hundreds of items with special price drops happening store wide. You can also save 20% off your entire order right now if you use the coupon code SAVE20 at checkout! Kirkland's offers free shipping on all orders $99 and up.View Deal

Ashley Homestore Labor Day Furniture Sale

Unfortunately Ashley Furniture's Labor Day sale landing page isn't complete just yet, but you can jump on over to their deals section to find deals of up to 50% off select products. Dining benches, patio furniture, back to school desks and more can all be found on sale right now!

Best Labor Day electronics sales

Keeping with the trend of home improvement and home decor, you'll find plenty of home and personal electronics on sale as well. TVs, headphones, laptops, cameras, all on sale with massive discounts of up to 50% or more on select products. Best Buy, Newegg, Adorama, B&H Photo and the like will all have some excellent deals to check out during their Labor Day weekend sales.

Abt Labor Day Electronics Sale

Abt's Labor Day sale is still in the works, but head on over to their special savings page to see hundreds of deals on tech, furniture, electronics and more. Abt's savings hub is massive, so take your time when browsing through all of their deals!View Deal

Adorama Labor Day Electronics Sale

Camera enthusiasts will love Adorama's Labor Day Studio Sales Event, where some of the top camera equipment and accessorires are on sale with major discounted prices. Cameras, lighting, printers, storage devices and more are all on sale right now so don't waste anymore time reading!View Deal

B&H Photo Labor Day Electronics Sale

We're still waiting on B&H Photo to kick off their Labor Day sale, but that shouldn't stop you from heading over to their deals section right now to find savings on some of the hottest camera tech around. You'll also find deals on laptops, lighting, pro-audio equipment, TVs and more!View Deal

Best Buy Labor Day Electronics Sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale isn't live just yet, but you can still save on tech and electronics by heading over to their daily deals page right now. Everything from TVs to headphones, Apple products and more can be found on sale right now, but expect to see a whole lot more once we get closer to Labor Day weekend.View Deal

Best Labor Day mattress sales

While it's never too difficult to find a good deal on mattresses, Labor Day mattress sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll find. Some retailers will be taking up to 30% off their products, with bed-in-a-box brands offering package deals and promo codes to sweeten the deal even more. If you've been saving up to replace that old lumpy mattress, Labor Day sales are the perfect chance to do it and save a little bit in the process.

Mattress Firm Labor Day Mattress Sale

One of the finest mattress stores around, Mattress Firm offers a massive selection of mattresses, bed frames, pillows and more. Their Labor Day landing page hasn't been updated quite yet to the new 2020 deals and sales, but you can still finding deals on products sitewide by heading to their Sales section.View Deal

Amerisleep Labor Day Mattress Sale

Save 30% instantly on Amerisleep mattresses, sheets, pillows, and more during Amerisleep's Labor Day sales event. You can also save $200 on select models plus receive two free pillows by using promo code BF200 at checkout. Check back often as more deals will become available as we get closer to Labor Day.View Deal

BEAR Labor Day Mattress Sale

BEAR's Labor Day sale isn't live just yet but you can head over today and save up to $270 on select mattress with special promo codes provided at checkout. They've also got a handful of bundle packages that'll save you even more if you get a complete bedding set. View Deal

Cacoon by Sealy Labor Day Mattress Sale

Mattresses specifically designed for hot sleepers, Cacoon memory foam mattresses feature advanced cooling technology to help you sleep better. There are a few offers going on right now that can save you some cash on a new mattress, but we'll update this link once Cacoon's Labor Day sale kicks off.View Deal

Zoma Labor Day Mattress Sale

An incredible mattress for those with active lifestyles, Zoma's Black Friday sale has already kicked off with a special coupon that takes of $150 from any mattress! Use coupon code LD150 at checkout and save today, or use code BOGO50 to buy one queen pillow and get a second 50% off.View Deal

(Image credit: Getty)

When is Labor Day 2020?

Labor Day falls on the first Monday of every September, meaning Labor Day itself will be on Monday, September 7th and Labor Day holiday weekend will kick off Friday, September 4th. A Federal Holiday celebrating the accomplishments of workers nationwide, Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.

When do Labor Day sales start?

Expect official Labor Day sales to start at least one week before the Labor Day holiday weekend. Some larger retailers have already kicked off their Labor Day sales and you can start saving today, but most others you'll have to wait until at least Monday, August 31st to see any official Labor Day deals.