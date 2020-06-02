The best GoPro deals for June 2020: we've found the cheapest GoPro sale prices

GoPro is the undisputed king of the action cams right now, and if you've been shopping around for a cheap GoPro deal, then we have good news for you. We've gathered the best GoPro discounts, across all the popular models, right here in this article.

While there are a few competitors doing their best, GoPro has dominated our ranking of the best action cameras for some time now. These action cams are lightweight, powerful, waterproof and incredibly durable – and they can be mounted to anything from your bike helmet to your surfboard to your dog, to capture whatever adventure you care to embark on.

The latest flagship model is the Hero 8 Black, and it's the best yet (read our GoPro Hero 8 Black review for details of all this super-cam offers). Even though it's new, there are deals to be found if you keep your eyes peeled – scroll down to see the best prices across all reputable retailers today.

And there's more good news if you're on a budget: you're more likely to be able to bag a bargain on one of the older (but still excellent) models. Browse our ranking of the best cheap action cameras if you're unsure which to go for.

We regularly update the prices on this page so you can be sure you're always getting the best deal. So read on if you're after a cheap GoPro to capture your adventures in style.

How to choose the best GoPro for you

With multiple GoPro camera models available, choosing which GoPro is right for you can leave your head in a spin. That's why we've provided a rundown on all of the different available models below. If you just want a really quick summary it's this:

There are three GoPro action cameras in the current range. The GoPro Hero 7 Silver (good) and the GoPro Hero 7 Black (better) were released in September 2018. The GoPro Hero 8 Black (best) was announced on October 1, 2019.

Some older GoPro models, such as the 2018 GoPro Hero 7 White, have been discontinued by GoPro are still on sale at some retailers.

All clear? You'll find everything covered from the top-end GoPro Hero 8 Black to the more modest (but still very capable) GoPro Hero Session on this page. Whichever one you're after, you'll find the best GoPro deals below.

Bring your footage to life with the best video editing software

... or explore the best photo editing apps

Set your sights on the skies with one of the best telescopes around

The best GoPro Hero 8 Black deals

(Image credit: GoPro)

The GoPro Hero 8 Black is available to buy from GoPro.com and from select retail partners around the world. This is the most powerful and feature-rich action camera available today. Compared to its predecessor – the Hero 7 Black – you're getting improved HDR, a LiveBurst photo option, frameless mounting, improved HyperSmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 and more.

As such a new camera, you might not expect any deep discounts right now, but you'd be wrong. Scroll down to our live prices below and you'll be pleasantly surprised.

The best GoPro Hero 7 Black deals

The GoPro Hero 7 Black is now the second-best GoPro camera, released in September 2018 and is sold on GoPro's site for $329.99/£319.99. This has dropped from the original price of $399/£349. As it's getting older, we're starting to see some tasty savings, which we've listed below.

The cheapest we've seen the Hero 7 Black go for in the UK is £259.99 at Amazon in February 2020, and with £319.99 as the current RRP we'd jump on that deal – or any any UK deal that offers the Hero 7 Black for less than £260.

GoPro has also expanded its Trade-Up Programme to 28 European countries, including the UK. The programme allows you to trade up from any previous-generation GoPro, or ANY other digital camera, to receive $100/£100 off a new Hero 8 Black or $50/£50 off a Hero 7 Black. To find out more, and take advantage of the offer, simply head over to https://shop.gopro.com/tradeup.

The best GoPro Hero 7 Silver deals

The GoPro Hero 7 Silver replaced the Hero 5 Black in September 2018. Like the Hero 5 Black, it features a 10 megapixel camera which can capture 4K footage at up to 30fps. Full price for the Hero 7 Silver is $199.99/£199.99, a big drop from the launch price of $299/£279.99, and from comparing recent prices we'd consider anything under $190/£180 a good deal for this action cam. This is the third best action camera in GoPro's current trio of action cams.

The best GoPro Hero 7 White deals

The Hero 7 White was GoPro's 2019 entry level camera, replacing the (unnumbered) GoPro Hero. It can shoot HD (1080p60 video), which is the resolution that the older Hero shoots at. The Hero 7 White sold for $199/£179.99 on GoPro's site and you can see the best discounts right now. As the cheapest camera in the range it was also the one that tended to get the smaller, and less frequent, discounts although given its age it's now getting better discounts, with $175/£135 or under being a good discounted price.

Note that this model is no longer stocked by GoPro but some other retailers still carry stock.

Below, we've listed prices for older models of GoPro action cameras. We're not seeing the huge price cuts on these models that we'd expect, given that they've all been superseded, and given the lack of those big price drops, I'd personally go for one in the Hero 8 or Hero 7 range, especially now that the two remaining Hero 7 action cams are being discounted from their launch prices.

But if you want an older GoPro despite that, you'll find them listed below, and because we update our prices every day, if one of them does suddenly get a big price cut, you'll see it in the tables below.

The best GoPro Hero 6 Black deals

GoPro debuted the Hero 6 Black in September 2017, with a launch price of $499/£399. It featured 60fps 4K video recording and beefed-up image stabilisation thanks to a new, custom-designed processor. Prices have dropped since then by a good hundred bucks or so, making this very appealing indeed.

In addition to the features above, the Hero 6 brought improved dynamic range and low-light performance plus an added digital zoom (there are RAW and HDR photo modes).

It's also ruggedised and waterproof to 10 meters without a dedicated waterproof. There are also faster offload speeds when compared with the Hero 5, thanks to 5GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi. This means you'll be able to download and share your captured footage quicker and more easily.

The best GoPro Hero 5 Black deals

The GoPro Hero 5 Black was introduced in September 2016 with a launch price of $399/£349. Found at around the £240 mark in some places, this is a real deal to grab.

This once-popular action camera has a touchscreen for super-simple control and is water resistant without a housing case. Like the Hero5 Session, the Hero5 Black offers video recording up to 4K and the option for you to change the Field of View (FOV). Options include: SuperView, Wide, Medium, Narrow and Linear. With this camera, GoPro recognised that not everyone wanted the wide fish-eye look every time.

Unlike the Hero 5 Session, the Hero 5 Black offers the highest frame rates of the Hero 5 range, in certain resolutions, and offers a higher resolution sensor. It also has professional grade low-light performance and ultra-sharp image quality with reduced distortion. However, the Hero5 Black is bigger than the Hero 5 Session, so keep that in mind if size is a consideration for you.

The best GoPro Hero 5 Session deals

The GoPro Hero 5 Session was introduced in September 2016 with a launch price of $299/£249.

The Hero 5 Black and the Hero 5 Session have a lot of cross overs in terms of offering similar features. Both are able to offer up to 4K video recording, both have voice control and both are water resistant (up to 10 meters) without a housing case.

The Hero 5 session is also smaller and discreet, with less wind drag, making it more attractive if you want to mount it on a helmet or elsewhere on yourself.

Costing less than the Hero 5 Black, the Hero 5 Session is a strong option in the older GoPro action cam range. Some of the features you would be missing out on include, higher frame rates, touchscreen control, longer battery life, RAW images and GPS capture. If this is worth the extra money or not, is up to you.

Today's best GoPro Hero 5 Session deals 789 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ GoPro Hero5 Session Amazon Prime $299.99 View Deal

The best GoPro Hero Session deals

The GoPro Hero Session camera is the cheapest GoPro. It was released in July 2015 as part of the Hero4 range, priced at $399/£329. GoPro later dropped the price to $299/£249 and then $199/£159 in December 2015. The 2016 model was discontinued but there are still some 2017 models that can be bought used.

The Hero Session is water resistant up to 10m, and weighs exactly the same. That's about it for likeness. Many of the newer features available on the previous models don't exist on the Hero Session.

It does not offer voice control, 4K video recording, video stabilisation or auto image upload. It has two different field of view settings and has a smaller sensor size, meaning image quality and low-light performance is weaker. But it's cheaper than the Hero5 Session and still does what it sets out to do and very well.

The best GoPro Fusion deals

5.2K spherical video and 18MP spherical photos! That's what you can capture using GoPro Fusion, with gimbal-like stabilisation makes footage smooth. The GoPro Fusion was released in November 2017 for $699/£699. It got a dramatic price drop to £379.99 on the official GoPro site, but there are deals out there that may get you it even cheaper.

The GoPro app’s OverCapture feature can recapture and share your spherical shot as a traditional fixed perspective video. It's waterproof to 5m.

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro Karma Drone

GoPro has even got its own drone in the range. This can be bought as a stand alone drone or as a bundle with whichever camera you want – although usually the latest. This isn't a cheap drone, nor is it rated as the best out there, with a lot more smarts in the likes of the DJI range. But if you're Team GoPro and want to take to the skies, this is the drone for you.

The GoPro Karma Drone was out there in the early days (along with a Hero5 Black) for around £900. Now you can find it a lot cheaper so it's worth grabbing a deal on this if you can.