Best games to play on your new Android phone this Christmas

If you're reading this, your Christmas has gone well: likely because one of the best Android phones was waiting for you under the tree, ready to be filled with games.

Whether it was the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, Google Pixel 4a, or one of the best folding phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, as long as it wasn't the iPhone 13 we've got Android games here that will suit your device and needs.

There is something magical about getting a new device right at the time when there are few other things to do than sit and play with it. In other words, we're jealous!

We've tried to create a nice balance of games across different genres and styles, rather than relying on the AAA titles that you'll all know or can easily find. Without further ado, let's jump in the best Android games guide.

1. Among Us!

(Image credit: InnerSloth )

Do we really need to say anything about the smash hit that is Among Us?

Among Us has been been the game during the pandemic, letting interaction-starved players wile away the hours alongside others from across the world. The task? Locating and expelling an imposter from your ship.

The Android version is really well-done, extremely fun to play, and the perfect first download for your shiny new smartphone. Just make sure you don't get too lost.

Download Among Us

2. Hitman Go

(Image credit: Square Enix)

We told you it would be an eclectic list and our next game, Hitman Go, is a good example of why. Taking much of what makes the PC and console games so good, Go has received rave reviews since its launch.

The turn-based game is full of beautiful visuals, tense gameplay, and action. Your mission is to kill the target and the rest is left up to you. Well, you and Agent 47.

A fantastic way to spend some cosy Christmas afternoons.

Download Hitman Go

3. Monument Valley

(Image credit: ustwo games)

If you love beautiful games then Monument Valley, the smash hit from ustwo, is the perfect outlet: a stunning puzzle game, full of flowing visuals and increasingly complex levels.

Seriously, if you've never played this game – perhaps you're on the fence or never got around to downloading it – now is the time. A perfect way to spend a few hours and, ultimately, days. Over the years ustwo has added loads of new levels as well, so it might even be worth revisiting for existing players.

Maybe the perfect game, at least in terms of level design.

Download Monument Valley

4. Reigns: Her Majesty

(Image credit: DevolverDigital)

What better game to play on the day of the Queen's Speech than Reigns: Her Majesty, a novel swipe-based game based in a royal court, with all of the associated drama.

It's the kind of game that you need to download and try to fully understand the appeal but basically you make a series of decisions (swiping left and right) to keep control of the Kingdom alongside your husband, the King.

You must maintain a balance between kindness and cruelty, with the level of complexity increasing as you progress. A difficult one to get to the end of.

Download Reigns: Her Majesty

5. Threes

(Image credit: Asher Vollmer)

Threes is perhaps our cheapest game on the list – especially without IAPs – but that doesn't make it the worst by a long shot.

An intuitive puzzle game that will keep you entertained for hours, Threes is very well designed and charming, constantly surprising you with little quirks. The challenge is endless in single player, making it the ideal way to spend the holiday period.

Download Threes

6. Leo's Fortune

(Image credit: 1337 & Senri)

T3 readers, meet Leo. A thief has stolen his gold and your job is to help him recover it. To reclaim what is rightfully his, Leo must travel through some incredibly beautiful worlds, survive traps and puzzles, and follow the trail.

Leo's Treasure has won a bunch of awards and with good reason: the game is really good, making a well-trodden format exciting and fresh.

You can even hook up a gamepad.

Download Leo's Fortune

7. Oceanhorn

(Image credit: FDG Entertainment)

You know the feeling: waking up on a desert island to find a letter from your father, who has disappeared. Using only his old notebook and a mysterious necklace you must find him.

So begins Oceanhorn, a genuinely exciting Android game that sees you transverse the Uncharted Seas to rescue him with a tonne of adventure along the way.

The gameplay and visuals are what sets this game apart, making it an ideal choice to stretch the legs of your new device.

Download Oceanhorn

8. Samorost 3

(Image credit: Amanita Design)

Wow, just wow.

Samorost 3 is an incredibly beautiful game, full of rich, detailed environments and strange, unsettling creatures. We absolutely love it.

The basic premise is a bit weird but stick with it: you are a space gnome who uses a magical flute to travel the cosmos in search of its origins. In your travels, you visit nine unique worlds full of challenges, creatures, and much more.

A unique, beautiful, and, most importantly, fun game.

Download Samorost 3

9. Forgotton Anne

(Image credit: Hitcents)

A stunning storytelling game that follows, you guessed it, Anne on her adventures in the Forgotten Lands, a place where forgotten items go.

Your mission is to quell a rebellion in the Forgotten Lands to help Anne and her master, Bonku, escape back to the human realm. It's a lot fun and the visuals are incredible.

Download Forgotten Anne

10. Mini Metro

(Image credit: Dinosaur Polo Club)

And last but not least: the award winning subway strategy game is an ideal choice for your Android smartphone, seeing you try and grow and manage a subway network.

Honestly, just give this one a go – you'll be frustrated, excited, and challenged all in one, while getting the satisfaction of building out a functioning network.

A perfect Christmas Day game.

Download Mini Metro