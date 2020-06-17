Fitbit Ace 2 kids fitness tracker receives juicy PRICE CUT ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Some might still be shopping for Father's Day gifts for fit dads but we shouldn't forget the little ones either: thanks to this Fitbit Ace 2 deal, you can get this excellent kids activity tracker for £25 less at Amazon. This offer is truly among the best Fitbit deals we have seen recently, definitely in the kids activity tracker sector. The Ace 2 is also discounted at Amazon US, we have the link for that listing too.

UK

• Buy the Fitbit Ace 2 activity tracker at Amazon UK for £44.99, was £69.99, save £25 – that's 36% off

US

• Buy the Fitbit Ace 2 activity tracker at Amazon US for $59, was $69.95, you save $10.95 (16%)

Amazon also has a HUGE device sale on, so if you ever wanted Fire tablet, Echo smart speaker, Fire TV stick or Blink smart camera system, now is your chance to get them for cheap. Check out our Father's Day Sale 2020 hub too where we listed all the best deals in the US.

Fitbit Ace 2 activity tracker | Sale Price £44.99 | Was £69.99 | You save £25 at Amazon UK

The Fitbit Ace 2's battery will last up to five days and this kid-friendly wearable is also water resistant up to 50 metres – so it’s can be used in the pool and the shower, too. The Ace 2 can track your child's daily steps and active minutes as well as providing friendly, on-screen messages to encourage a more active and healthy lifestyle.View Deal

Want a little something for yourself? Try these

Why you should buy the Fitbit Ace 2 activity tracker

Designed for children aged 6 and up, at least according to Fitbit, the Fitbit Ace 2 is a Fitbit Inspire in a kid-friendly case. It has a rechargeable battery that can last up to five days, is water resistant to 50 metres, tracks steps/activity (of course) and the screen displays fun animations when your child hits a daily goal.

UK

• Buy the Fitbit Ace 2 activity tracker at Amazon UK for £44.99, was £69.99, save £25 – that's 36% off

US

• Buy the Fitbit Ace 2 activity tracker at Amazon US for $59, was $69.95, you save $10.95 (16%)

Compatible with the Fitbit app, the Ace 2 also supports smartphone notifications and has a built-in vibration motor for added interactivity. There are two colours to choose from although the really cool printed straps are optional extras.

Not to mention, this kids' activity tracker can monitor calories, steps and sleep, but has no heart-rate tracking or GPS – tracking children via GPS opens all manner of privacy worries, so that's no bad thing. You can set activity challenges for your child in the app which has parental level control as well as a child friendly interface for its more junior users.

Fitbit Ace 2 vs Garmin Vivofit Jr 2: which kids' activity tracker is best for you?

Yet more Fitbit deals