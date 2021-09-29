Best cheap iPad Air deals for September 2021

Get an iPad Air on sale today with the best deals of the month all in one place

Troy Fleming

By Last updated

When it comes to finding iPad Air deals, we're quite the experts in finding the best offers. Covering the best iPad deals has given us the edge in locating the best prices on Apple's latest tablet, and with Black Friday sales kicking off soon things are about to get wild! That's why we've put this nifty little guide together to help you find the best and cheapest iPad Air deals, sales and prices of the month all in one place.

Apple's latest 4th Gen iPad Air  made some impressive upgrades over previous gen models, boasting improved processing speeds and responsiveness, Pencil 2 support and much more. The price however still sits at the higher end of the spectrum for those looking to grab an iPad Air cheap. Thankfully, you'll find plenty of deals on the iPad Air 4th generation tablet below.

We're covering all generations of iPad Air deals below, but you can use the handy filters to pinpoint exactly what you're after. If you don't happen to see the right deal for you, be sure to check back often as new deals get added often. While Apple products don't usually see major price drops, you can snag a pretty sweet deal on an iPad Air come holiday shopping season!

