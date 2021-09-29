Best cheap Apple TV sales, deals and prices for September 2021

Grabbing an Apple TV on sale isn't too tough to do, considering that these nifty little streaming boxes go on sale quite often. Finding the best deals, however, can be a bit trickier as Apple tends to not cut prices down too much. While it's easy to find a solid deal on Apple TV streaming boxes throughout the year, the best offers will usually come around the time Black Friday sales start happening.

Available in both standard HD and 4K versions, the Apple TV and the Apple TV 4K are some of the best options available today. While neither options support Dolby Atmos sound tech at the moment, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support offer a great level of detail and clarity in native and non-native 4K content. The amount of content available, including Apple's own Apple+, will ensure you never run out of things to watch.

The prices on these things can run quite high, especially if you're looking for one of the higher end setups. While this is common with Apple products in general, shoppers with a keen eye and patience can snag one of these for upwards of 30% off if their lucky. It's possible you'll find a deal that good below right now, but you'll definitely see better offers in the coming months. Be sure to check back often to find the best and cheapest deals on Apple TV streaming boxes!

Editor's Recommendations