Best Buy Wish List sale brings more Black Friday deals this weekend

Best Buy keeps bringing the discounts this year and for the next three days, it is offering some major mark-downs as part of its Wish List event. The deals span a wide range of products from TVs and laptops to coffee makers and refrigerators, with discounts up to 70%. 

While this isn't the last we'll see of Best Buy's Black Friday deals, it could be the last chance to pick up some of these deals before they end Sunday evening. Our advice is that if the product you're after is on sale now, grab it quick.  

You can find the full range of discounts on the Best Buy sale page, as well as our pick of the best Black Friday Best Buy deals in our guide. To get you in the mood though, here are a few of the new deals that are launching today. 

Samsung 85-inch 8K TV:  was $7999.99, now $6399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 85-inch 8K TV: was $7999.99, now $6399.99 at Best Buy
There's a huge $1,600 (20%) saving off this stunning 8K TV right now. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and Tizen smart TV OS.

Sony 85-inch 4K TV:  was $3799.99, now $2799.99 at Best Buy

Sony 85-inch 4K TV: was $3799.99, now $2799.99 at Best Buy
Save $1000 (26%) on this SonyX950H LED 4K TV. Powered by Sony's X1 processor, it features a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and an Android TV OS.

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV:  was $2699.99, now $1799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV: was $2699.99, now $1799.99 at Best Buy
Save $900 (33%) on this 75-inch Samsung QLED display. It features the Tizen OS, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+.

Apple iPad Pro (2nd Gen):  was $899.99, now $614.99 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (2nd Gen): was $899.99, now $614.99 at Best Buy
Save $285 (32%) on this second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. It features a retina display, Wi-Fi and 256GB storage. Expect this to sell out quickly.

