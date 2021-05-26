Best Buy takes $150 off the Segway Ninebot Max kick scooter during their Memorial Day sale

With Best Buy's Memorial Day sale currently in full swing, shoppers can find some excellent offers and deals on appliances, TVs, home electronics and a whole lot more. Those on the hunt for a new commuting scooter cheap may be in luck with this one!

On sale for $799.99, riders can grab the Segway Ninebot Max kick scooter on sale for a total savings of $150. A pretty hefty price drop all things considered, especially since Segway's Ninebot line of scooters are ranked as some of the best electric scooters available.

It looks like this ride got a $150 price drop across the net, so this top of the line commuting kick scooter is down to one of its best prices in months. Well worth a look for those searching of a new scooter on sale.

Segway Ninebot Max G30P Electric Kick Scooter Now: $799.99 | Was: $949.99 | Savings: $150 (15%)

With a top speed of 18 MPH, Segway's Ninebot Max offers a smooth yet powerful ride. Lightweight and compact, this bad boy folds up for carrying or storage whenever you need it. Now that it's $150 cheaper, this ride is well worth the price of admission.



View Deal

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

With less then a week to go, get a preview of the best Memorial Day sales of 2021 at our convenient sales guide. It'll be updated regularly over the next two months with coverage on early deals and offers on tech, smart home, outdoor and more.

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been leaked! Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.