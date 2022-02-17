Best Buy Presidents Day deal takes 35% off the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Best Buy's Presidents Day sale is on now and includes a great offer on one of Google's most popular smart products, the Nest Hub smart display. With plenty of deals on smart speakers, displays and more happening over the weekend, this deal offers one of the best value for your money.

On sale for $64.99, shoppers can grab the Google Nest Hub 7" 2nd Gen smart speaker for a solid 35% off during Best Buy's holiday sale. As one of the best smart speakers of 2022, this cheap smart speaker deal offers a great price on a solid smart display for the modern home with Google Assistant at the helm.

Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display (2nd Gen): was $99.99, now $64.99 ($35 off)

Stay connected with Google's Nest Hub smart display with access to streaming, social apps, smart home control and more. A great price for this smart speaker, especially if you're a fan of the Google Assistant.

Thanks to a slew of features that make it easy to stay connected, the Google Nest Hub offers one of the best smart devices for the price. Chat from room to room with ease and even make Duo audio calls with friends and family. The Google Nest Hub makes for a great smart home hub, as well, with compatibility with thousands of smart devices available today.

Google's more recent model, the Google Nest Hub Max, takes everything the Nest Hub brought to the table and made a great device even better. Unfortunately, it's not on sale just yet but for those who can stand to exclude a few welcome but unnecessary features for a better price, the Nest Hub is an excellent choice for any smart home owner.

As with Best Buy's Presidents Day TV sale, this Presidents Day smart speaker deal is offering one of the lowest prices we've seen so far on the Google Nest Hub this year. There are a few other offers running on the Google Home Hub, a great alternative to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, but for the price this deal on the Nest Hub offers a better value.

Editor's Recommendations