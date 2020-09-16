Best Buy Black Friday deals 2020: The best deals to expect at Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Best Buy's Black Friday deals are some of the best you'll find during the holiday season, bringing some solid savings site wide with deals on 4K TVs, appliances, tech, video games, and more.

One of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Best Buy will have one of the largest selections of personal home electronics on sale and it'll be the perfect opportunity save on gifts for the family.

Whether you're shopping for the kids, the wife, the in-laws, or yourself, Best Buy's Black Friday deals will offer savings of up to 60% or more on select products.

Maybe you're hoping to do some upgrading in the kitchen before Christmas? Best Buy's Black Friday appliance sale usually takes 40% or more off major and minor appliances site wide. Everything from dishwashers to refrigerators will be on sale, so be sure to sign up for notifications to Best Buy's Black Friday sale here if you want to save big in the process.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale will also be the perfect chance for parents to get their kids the perfect gift for the holidays. You'll find deals on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation products through the sale, with savings on consoles, accessories, and video games. Nintendo Switch deals will be the one's to watch for this year, since it's been quite the challenge finding a Nintendo Switch on sale at a good price this year.

There will be a whole lot more to find on sale during Best Buy's Black Friday sale, and we'll be covering it from start to finish to bring all of the best deals to you in one place. As more of Best Buy's Black Friday deals start showing up, we'll keep this page updated with the best of the best to save you the most money!

Best Buy Black Friday 2020 TV deals

Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals will have some of the biggest discounts of any retailer, with some 4K TVs on sale for upwards of 50% off! You can already head over to Best Buy's TV deals section today to save on Samsung, Sony, and LG 4K TVs – with select Sony 4K TVs on sale right now for up to $250 off!

Samsung 4K TVs may have some of the biggest price cuts they've seen all year, with deals already happening on select Samsung 4K TVs. 4K TV enthusiasts looking to grab a premium QLED TV can check out Samsung's Q90T Series QLED 4K Smart TVs – on sale for up to $500 off right now.

Today's Best TV Deals at Best Buy

Best Sony TV Deal at Best Buy Today

Sony X750H Series 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (Android)

Was: $999.99 | Now: $749.99 | Savings: $250 (25%)

For a limited time, get 25% off one of Sony's best 4K TVs under $1,000. The X750H Series 4K TVs offer crisp, clear pictures with rich colors with 4K X-Reality PRO technology. Full range HDR, a Triluminous color display, and built-in Google Assistant voice control make Sony's X750H Series 65" 4K Smart TV an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

Best LG TV Deal at Best Buy Today

LG UN7070 Series 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (webOS)

Was: $899.99 | Now: $749.99 | Savings: $150 (17%)

Get a killer 75" full-UH 4K Smart TV for under $1000 right now with Best Buy's LG 4K TV deal. Pick up LG's UN7070 Series 75" 4K Smart TV, featuring a 4K IPS display, Active HDR, TruMotion 120Hz frame rates, and a whole lot more, for just $750 today!View Deal

Best Samsung TV Deal at Best Buy Today

Samsung 7 Series 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (Tizen)

Was: $999.99 | Now: $849.99 | Savings: $150 (15%)

One of the best Samsung 4K TVs under $1,000, the 7 Series 4K Smart TVs go beyond with Tizen OS. Featuring next-generation apps, easy-to-navigate menus and simple controls, take your TV watching experience to the next level while sticking to your budget.View Deal

Best TCL TV Deal at Best Buy Today

TCL 4 Series 50" LED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV (Android)

Was: $1,999.99 | Now: $1,499 | Savings: $500 (25%)

Running off a built-in Roku smart platform, TCL's 4 Series 4K Smart TVs deliver incredible performance and versatility. Get access to your favorite streaming services including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more, right from the home screen.View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday 2020 laptop deals

Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals will offer some of biggest discounts on personal PCs, tablets, 2-in-1s, and laptops, including discounts on Apple, ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell student laptops.

Deal hunters will be sure to find some of the best gaming laptop deals during Best Buy's Black Friday sale as well. If the current selection of Best Buy laptop deals is any indicator, expect to see some big discounts on Razer laptops as well as MSI gaming laptops on sale during the big holiday sales event .

Best MacBook Deal at Best Buy Today

Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID (Latest Model)

Was: $999.99 | Now: $899.99 | Savings: $100 ($10)

Get the latest Apple MacBook Air 13" laptop today for just $899 – $100 off it's normal selling. While this is the easily one of best deals on a MacBook you'll find today, expect bigger deals on Apple products come Black Friday weekend.

Specs | Intel i3 (1.1GHz) | 256GB SSD | 8GB LPDDR4X | 13.3" Retina DisplayView Deal

Best Gaming Laptop Deal at Best Buy Today

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2070

Was: $2,099.99 | Now: $1,849.99 | Savings: $250 (12%)

Pick up one of Alienware's best gaming laptops powered by the new RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i7 and packed with 16GB DDR4 SDRAM, play your favorite games in stunning full-HD with an insane 300Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Best Student Laptop Deal at Best Buy Today

HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop

Was: $799.99 | Now: $649.99 | Savings: $150 (19%)

Powered by an 8th Gen Intel i7 and loaded with a 512GB SSD, HP's Touch Screen laptop is the perfect choice for students. Reliable performance, impressive speeds, and an HD TrueVision HD camera make it perfect for classrooms and study rooms alike.View Deal

Best Desktop Deals at Best Buy Today

Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming Desktop w/ RTX 2070

Was: $1,699.99 | Now: $1,599.99 | Savings: $100 (6%)

A killer gaming rig set to crush 4K gaming, Alienware's Aurora R9 gaming desktop features a 9th Gen Intel i7, 16GB DDR4 SDRAM, and a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER with over 8GB of VRAM. If you're ready to step into 4K gaming, this is one of the best gaming desktops to do it with.

View Deal

Keep this page bookmarked and check back often. We'll be updating this page weekly with the best deals at Best Buy today and during the Best Buy Black Friday sales event.

