Best Black Friday fridge deals

Your refrigerator is one of the most expensive appliances you might buy, but you seldom pay any attention to it. It just sits there, chilling. A bad refrigerator can be an expensive problem, though: they use more energy the older they get. So, why not check out the best Black Friday deals on refrigerators that we have found?

We've found deals across the board from cheap models to expensive ones that include fancy features like see-through doors and compartments that can switch from fridge to freezer temperatures at the touch of a button.

Best Black Friday refrigerator deals

Part of Frigidaire's high-end Gallery range, the 21.8 cu. ft. FG4H2272UF is a high-end french door model that offers a huge amount of space. As well as a large number of refrigerator shelves on the top, you get a wide chilling drawer (great for snacks) and very spacious freezer space at the bottom. It's a big refrigerator, though, so make sure you have the space for it before you buy it.

This side-by-side refrigerator is designed to stand up to the rough and tumble of everyday use, with a fingerprint-resistant finish and a combined ice and water dispenser in the left door. It is on deep discount at a number of retailers this season, with several retailers looking to beat each other's prices on this popular model.

This is another popular and deeply discounted model. This french door refrigerator has features you'd typically find only in more expensive models, like an in-door ice maker, fingerprint-resistant finish and a wide freezer tray that's perfect for larger things like pizzas.

Top Retailers

Home Depot is offering a lot of great deals on refrigerators for this Black Friday, from low-end models to the fanciest high-end models with see-through doors. Look out for some nice deals on Samsung models and retro-style models from iio.

Best Buy are offering a price guarantee on many refrigerators this season: see it cheaper somewhere else and they'll match the deal. They are also offering an extended return period, which means that you have until the 2nd of January to decide if your new refrigerator goes with your worktops.

