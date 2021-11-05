Best Black Friday Nike sales for shoes and sportswear

Black Friday isn’t just a great time to buy tech products; it’s the best time to score some Nike products for less. While the popular sports gear brand offers up to 40% markdowns on many of its products, you’ll save even more money on running shoes, basketball shoes, sportswear, backpacks and more if you wait for its Black Friday deals to roll out.

In the past few years, we’ve seen Nike drop promo codes that offer deep discounts on everything, including its bestsellers and new products. So, that those Jordans or ZoomX Vaporfly Next% you’ve had your eye on all year will cost you less, which should leave you with enough money to shell out for a new workout top or bottom.

If you’re not looking for a specific product in particular and want bargain-basement deals, Nike has also in the past given its clearance items an additional 20-30% off. These will make for great gifts for your loved ones as well.

Whether you’re shopping around for the perfect presents or in need of updating your sports wardrobe, you’ll want to check out the best Black Friday deals on Nike products this 2021. And, if you have an account with Nike, you might even enjoy an additional 20% off with the code MEMBERS on select styles.

Best Black Friday Nike Sales

Best Black Friday deals on Nike Men’s Shoes

As is the case with its men’s shoes. Deeper discounts may be scored closer to Black Friday, but there are a few decent ones on hand now, including the Air Zoom SuperRep 2, which is 45% off, and the Air Max Genome that’s up to 14% off. Closer to the event, we hope to see some ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 and Joyride Run Flyknit styles to get a price drop as well. We’re not sure if even newer offerings like the Jordan Delta 2 will be discounted, but if not at the Nike online store, you’ll want to check out other places like Footlocker as well.

Image Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%

With its full-length carbon plate in the midsole and updated ZoomX foam, the ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% delivers the kind of performance that might make you a faster runner. And, it's been named among the best running shoes in the world. It's also lightweight and water-resistant, which makes it a terrific purchase especially if you can find a great Black Friday deal.

Image Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

With an updated sandwich mesh upper, the resilient react foam, and a roomy toy box, the Pegasus 38 is one of the best running shoes for men out there (not to mention, among Nike's best sellers). And, it's just as great for long runs as it is for quick ones. This Black Friday, we expect to see great deals on these

Image Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit's super soft TPU-bead cushioning, ample amount of breathing space, and gorgeous design might just be the right running shoes to motivate you to get active. If you plan on making that one of your resolutions for 2022, this is the right pair of running shoes to get on Black Friday. Especially because it's already on sale at stores like Dicks Sporting Goods and Amazon.

Image Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next%

Training for a race? The affordable Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% are the near-perfect pair for it, boasting a combination of Nike's ZoomX foam and React Technology, which worth beautifully together. They'll get you to the finish line faster and more comfortably. And, it's about to get even cheaper this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Image Nike React Infinity Run

One of Nike's 2021 releases, the React Infinity Run, is also among its best. This pair is like autocorrect for your feet, significantly reducing the possibility of injury with its all-new Flyknit upper funnels while helping you run faster. It's already seeing discounts at DICK's Sporting Goods, but we expect to see even better deals as we get closer to Black Friday.

Best Black Friday deals on Nike Women’s Shoes

Quite a few of Nike’s footwear offerings for women will see their prices slashed on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’re already seeing the React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 and the Air Zoom SuperRep 2 X at 32% and 14% off respectively. And, deals are about to get even better. If you’re keen to get your hands on the more popular Air Zoom Pegasus 38 and Air Zoom Tempo Next%, we recommend checking in Thanksgiving week.

Best Black Friday deals on Nike Clothing

Workout tops and bottoms aren’t the only ones on offer at the Nike online store. There’s a selection of polo shirts and commuter pants for men as well as shirts, skirts and dresses for women. Swimwear and outwear are also on hand. And, most of them will be discounted come Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fact, a few of them are already seeing price drops. Better savings can be had in the days before the sale events, however.

Best Black Friday deals on Nike Accessories and Equipment

Nike also has a great, if smaller, selection of accessories, including backpacks, headbands, wristbands, and hats. There are yoga mats, pads and guards, swim goggles, and sunglasses as well. And, of course, it’s also selling the Apple Watch Nike Edition and Apple Watch Nike Sports Bands. These, we think, make for better gifts as you don’t have to second guess the size or find the right fit. Luckily, there will be Black Friday discounts on these as well.