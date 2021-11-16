For most of us, our smartphone is absolutely essential to our daily lives, and since protecting it is so critical, many people look forward to Black Friday to find the best iPhone case deals every year.

As Apple users know all too well, iPhones are not only extraordinary devices, they are also extraordinarily expensive. So, of course, you want to ensure your invaluable phone is kept safe from harm. After all, if you're going to invest in a top-of-the-line smartphone like the iPhone 13, you should also invest in a top-of-the-line case.

The best iPhone cases include a range of styles from some of the top manufacturers, and there's something for everyone. What matters most to you? The strongest protection? The coolest design? The most features? Size, quality of materials, antimicrobial resistance, a lifetime warranty? Price? We've got you covered, with all the information you need to help you decide.

No matter what you're looking for, we've got the best Black Friday deals on iPhone cases right here.

Best Black Friday iPhone case deals

iPhone 13 cases

Image Apple iPhone 13 Clear Case with MagSafe This is the best option if you want to show off the true color of your iPhone while still benefiting from some extra protection. It's MagSafe compatible too, so you can easily charge it wirelessly.

Image OtterBox Commuter Series OtterBox cases are extremely hard-wearing and give great protection for day-to-day use. This Commuter Series version has an antimicrobial coating to stave off germs and MagSafe compatibility.

Image Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe The silicone cases come in a range of great colors, offer extra protection and a tactile experience. They are easy to get on and off and come with MagSafe compatibility for easy charging.

Image Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe The classic leather finish gives your iPhone a touch of class and protects it from bumps and scrapes. Available in a range of five colors, it also includes MagSafe compatibility.

Image PopSockets PopCase with MagSafe

This protective case from PopSockets includes an integrated PopGrip for easy holding and MagSafe for charging and accessories.

iPhone 13 Pro cases

Image Raptic Shield Case for iPhone 13 Pro

The Raptic Shield is a great lower-cost option for protecting your iPhone 13 Pro. It features military-grade, 10-foot drop protection, shock-absorbing air pockets, anodized aluminum and a clear polycarbonate back panel to let you see your new phone. The Raptic Shield is Magsafe compatible and uses materials treated with antimicrobials to prevent the growth and spread of sickness-causing microbes that might build up over everyday use. It comes in 7 color options and offers a lifetime warranty.

Image Mous Limitless 4.0

The Limitless range from Mous is already well respected but the Limitless 4.0 for iPhone 13 Pro manages to outdo its predecessors with the thinnest design yet. As well as using its AiroShock impact-absorbing technology to save your iPhone, it minimizes the bulk in your pocket. The polycarbonate and TPU crafted shell can be augmented in five ways to add a touch of sophisticated style to your smartphone. It’s Magsafe compatible and while it’s not the cheapest case on the market, Mous will give you a lifetime warranty.

iPhone 13 Pro Max cases

Image Greenwich Portland Quilted Magsafe Leather

If you want an ultra-premium iPhone 13 Pro Max case, the Portland Quilted Magsafe Leather Case from Greenwich is the one for you (also available for other iPhone sizes). Handmade from the finest leather and finished with a chevron stitch, with a gold-colored electroplated metallic frame, this uniquely designed case costs more than some of the best cheap phones. As the name says, it is Magsafe, though you may need to pick up the Greenwich in-car air vent mount if you want to fix it to your car. Greenwich’s decadent Portland Quilted Magsafe Leather Case doesn’t come cheap, but it has a lifetime warranty and there’s not another iPhone case like it.

Today's best Greenwich Portland Quilted Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max deals Greenwich Portland Quilted... Amazon $257.95 View Deal

iPhone 12/13 mini

Image Heyday Apple iPhone Case These Heyday cases add a splash of color to your phone. The raised edges go higher than the screen and camera for added protection and its plastic construction fits your phone perfectly.

iPhone 12 cases

Image VRS Design Damda Quickstand

The Damda Quickstand from VRS Design is a pretty nifty-looking tech case for the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro that offers all-around protection. That means that as well as drop protection, it covers your cameras and screen to make sure no part of the smartphone is exposed to danger. Well, except for cutouts for the buttons you’ll need to use, which have been ergonomically designed for the best fit and easy access. It also builds in a smart snap-open quicksand, which has been designed to give you the smartest viewing angle. The Damda is made from polycarbonate and TPU and is compatible with most wireless charging.

Top Retailers

Amazon iPhone case deals Amazon iPhone case deals

You can always count on Amazon for having the best Black Friday deals around, especially when it comes to electronics. And this year, the giant online retailer should be offering customers great discounts on iPhone cases. We expect many of the top models, including some of the ones listed above, to be on sale.

Best Buy iPhone case deals Best Buy iPhone case deals

Best Buy is among the top retailers for electronics and offers some of the best Black Friday deals. So it should have many great iPhone cases available and at a discount this year. The retailer also offers free delivery on select products and an extended holiday return period.

Target iPhone case deals Target iPhone case deals

Black Friday deals abound at Walmart, which means that many of the best iPhone cases should be on hand and at discounted prices during these big sale events this year.

Black Friday sales around the web