Best Black Friday 4K monitor deals

Whether you’re looking to improve your home office setup or want a big screen to game or edit on, 4K monitors are a useful piece of tech to add to your computing repertoire.

If you’re not sure what a 4K monitor is, let us break it down for you. A computer monitor is a large piece of hardware that displays information. In simple terms, they’re the fixed version of a laptop with an external mouse and keyboard. 4K refers to the display resolution of the monitor which is approximately 4,000 pixels. Essentially, a 4K monitor is one of the best and high resolution pieces of equipment you can use for work or play.

Often discounted in the Black Friday deals , we’ve narrowed down the top five 4K monitors on the market, plus which retailers you can buy them from.

Image Philips Brilliance 328P6VUBREB

The Philips Brilliance 328P6VUBREB 4K monitor has a quality 31.5” display that brings together 4K support and HDR. It’s regarded as one of the best 4K monitors on the market due to its affordability. When compared to similar monitor sizes and capabilities, the Philips Brilliance 328P6VUBREB delivers the best performance at almost half the price of other manufacturers.

Image Eizo Coloredge CG319X

The Eizo Coloredge CG319X is a premium 4K monitor with the best in class colour accuracy. The 31” display is non glare with the shading hood, and has a gamma curve, perfect for editing photos and videos. The Eizo Coloredge CG319X is a bit more expensive than the Philips Brilliance 328P6VUBREB but if you’re looking for something really high quality which will last for a while, it’s worth the price tag.

Image Samsung U28E590D

On the lower end of the spectrum, the Samsung U28E590D is the best budget 4K monitor. At a fraction of the cost of other 4K monitors, the 28” U28E590D has a super fast response time, top viewing angles and contrast ratio. If you need a monitor but you’re on a strict budget, the Samsung U28E590D will do the job and will hopefully be marked down even more in the Black Friday sales.

Image BenQ SW271C Photovue

The BenQ SW271C Photovue 4K monitor is designed for photographers, graphic designers and video editors. This photo-focused monitor has an amazing colour accuracy, reproduction and calibration. If you’re looking to improve your editing skills, the BenQ SW271C Photovue can definitely assist this.

Image Dell UltraSharp U4320Q

For a 4K monitor that boosts your productivity and puts you in control, the Dell UltraSharp U4320Q is worth a look. The large 42.5” display allows you to display multiple computers or windows at once and is height adjustable. The large screen is very handy if you edit videos and work on a lot of spreadsheets, so the Dell UltraSharp U4320Q is definitely one to consider.

Top Retailers

Image Amazon 4K Monitor deals

Amazon is the go-to retailer for any kind of deal, especially on Black Friday. Amazon’s Black Friday sales are notorious for great discounts on technology, like 4K monitors. Currently, they have a few discounted 4K monitors available to buy right now, so head over there ASAP.

View all Amazon 4K Monitor deals

Image Dell 4K Monitor deals

Dell is one of the leading computer technology companies in the world so if you’re looking for 4K monitors, you need to visit Dell. If you’re not fussed about what type of monitor you get, Dell have great offers on gaming, UltraSharp and curved monitors in addition to their 4K selection.

View all Dell 4K Monitor deals