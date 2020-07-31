Best Back to School Sales 2020: Back to School deals you can save with today

Browse the best...
Shopping for Back to School sales this year carries a bit of a different tone, with most schools switching to online platforms and home schooling services. Students of all ages are preparing for the digital age of learning with classes being conducted via online meetings and lectures being live streamed. That shouldn't change the fun of getting your Back to School shopping done!
Back to School sales are the best times to save on clothing, electronics, and school supplies with some brands taking up to 75% off. Lenovo's Back to School sale takes up to 68% off select laptops making it the perfect sale for younger students as well as college students to get their hands on a good laptop for cheap.
If laptops aren't what your looking for, there's also some great deals on shoes and clothing. Shoppers can save up to 50% on men's and women's clothing at Forever 21 for a limited time while GAP is taking up to 75% off on select kid's clothing and accessories.
General school supplies can also be found with some decent discounts. with stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Kohl's offering excellent discounts on notebooks, pens, pencils, and more. Amazon's Ready for School sale will have the largest selection with savings of up to 30%, but be sure to check out Walmart's A+ Back to School sale as well for additional savings on school supplies.
You can browse through all of the best Back to School sales of 2020 by scrolling through the list below or by using the quick navigation menu at the top of the page. As more sales become available, we'll be updated the page with new deals and categories so be sure to check back throughout the month of August!
Back to School school supply sales
Amazon | Ready for School Sale
The ultimate one-stop shop for everything Back to School related. Save on everything from school supplies to clothing, shoes and more with savings of up to 30% or more on select products in electronics, school supplies, and learning materials.
Walmart | A+ Back to School Savings Event
Save on everything you or your kid needs to prepare for Back to School season, with deals on notebooks, backpacks, pens, paper, and more. You'll also find sanitation supplies and face masks on sale as well!
Back to School clothes sales
Forever 21 | Up to 50% off select men's and women's shoes, accessories, and more
Save up to 50% on the latest styles and fashions during Forever 21's Summer Sale. Everything from shoes to jewelry, scarves to hats and more are on sale right now, with discounts of up to 60% off select clothing pieces and accessories.
GAP | Up to 75% off select pieces plus additional savings with promotional codes
Head over to GAP.com and save up to 75% on select clothing, shoes, and accessories for a limited time. Some items also include additional savings with promotional code SOGOOD when entered at checkout.
Kohl's | Back to School Sale
Check everything off your Back to School list at Kohl's Back to School sale. Save on clothing, jeans, shoes, backpacks and more for kids of all ages and sizes, with special discounts on uniforms, adidas clothing, Nike shoes, and more!
View Deal
Old Navy | Back to School Sale 2020
Save big with up to 60% off select kids clothing, shoes, and accessories sitewide. Deals on casual clothing as well as uniforms are available, including pants, skirts, face masks, and more. Old Navy also offers free shipping on orders $50 or more.
Walmart | A+ Style Back to School Sale
Save on the hottest styles of the school season with discounts on shoes, clothing, accessories, and more for a limited time. Find face masks, uniforms, backpacks and everything else your kid needs to start the school year off right.
Back to School shoe sales
adidas | adidas Back to School 2020 Sale
Find discounts on men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories. Backpacks, jackets, shoes, face masks and more are all on sale with free shipping on orders over $49. Use coupon code TIRO to save $25 on kid's TIRO training pants and $35 on adult's TIRO training pants.
Famous Footwear | Back To School Essentials Sale
Save on a variety of Back to School essentials including sneakers, backpacks, lunch boxes, uniform shoes and more. Brands like adidas, Roxy, Converse and Nike all have discounts going on, so head over today and save big.
Finish Line | Up to 50% off select clothing, shoes, and accessories
Save upwards of 50% off select Nike and adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for a limited time at Finish Line. Deals for the whole family with savings on men's, women's and children's shoes and clothing.
Nike | 25% off select clothing, shoes, and accessories
Head over to Nike.com today and save 25% on select styles of shoes, active wear, backpacks, and more. You'll find deals on the latest styles as well as clearance prices on last seasons biggest sellers.
SKECHERS | 25% off Sitewide w/ Coupon Code: PLAY
Now through August 8th, SKECHERS is offering 25% off sitewide on men's, women's and children's shoes when you use coupon code PLAY at checkout. Save on top selling styles for adults and kids for a limited time.
Vans | Shop all men's, women's, and chidlren's shoes on sale today
Browse through Vans' entire selection of Back to School shoes. Shoes and sandals starting at just $40, with classic styles like Old Skool low tops, custom color Old Skool styles and more. Vans also offers free three day shipping on orders within the continental US.
Zappos | A+ Back to School Sale & Shopping Guide
Find just about everything from shoes to hoodies, backpacks and more all on sale at Zappos, with special discounts on select boy's and girl's clothing and accessories. Save on name brands including Billabong, Nike, adidas and more.
Back to School laptop sales
Apple | Buy a Mac or iPad for college, get AirPods free
Purchase an eligible Mac or iPad with education pricing and get a free pair of AirPod wireless earbuds completely free. Students are also eligible for additional discounts on select accessories and 20% off AppleCare.
Dell | Up to 16% off select student laptops + an additional $100 off for students
Save up to 16% on select Dell laptops including deals on Inspiron dekstops and laptops, XPS 2-in-1 laptops, and Alienware computers. Dell also has some excellent deals on monitors and accessories to setup a complete work or school setup at home.
HP | Back to School Sale & Savings Guide
Save on tons of Back to School essentials with savings on laptops, printers, monitors, and more sitewide. Discounts and bundle specials on complete laptop setups, with special deals for college students for software and select hardware.
Microsoft | Students and parents save up to 10% off select Surfaces, PCs, accessories, and more
Head over to the Microsoft store to save up to 10% on select Surface, desktop PCs, laptops, and more for a limited time. Discounts of up to $450 on select PCs as well as price drop son the Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, and more. Students can also receive office completely free!
Lenovo | Up to 68% off select laptops PLUS students receive an additional 8% off sitewide
Save big on ThinkPad, Yoga, and IdeaPad laptops with special discounts for students on teachers sitewide. With laptops starting as low as $300, Lenovo's the perfect place to save on laptops for kids as well as college students.