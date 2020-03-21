Apple Watch Series 5 deal: Buy one Apple Watch, get a second up to 50% off at Verizon

Don't pass up this cheap Apple Watch Series 5 Deal - Buy One, Get a Second up to 50% off only at Verizon!

Going on now through April 20th, Verizon's running a killer buy one, get one deal on Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 Apple Watches. Those in the market for a new Apple Watch smart watch — or those just looking for an upgrade — can get a second Apple Watch of their choosing for up to $150 off the normal selling price.

The deal requires that you setup your purchase as monthly payments with Verizon, but the good news the first month's fee is waived and you'll receive up to $150 of credit towards your account over the course of 24 months.

Depending on which model you choose, there's a potential savings of up to 50% off your second Apple Watch smart watch.

Buy an Apple Watch & Get Another Up to 50% Off

When it comes to smart watches, nothing beats an Apple Watch. Loaded to the brim with intelligent features including health monitoring, downloadable apps, Mac and iPhone connectivity, and more, it'd be easier to list what the Apple Watch smart watches can't do. Offer ends April 20th!View Deal

Buy one, get a second up to 50% off with this cheap Apple Watch Series 5 deal.

It's not often Apple products go on sale, and when they do you can guarantee they'll move quickly. With this deal applying to the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5, you can get two of Apple's most recent smart watches at an incredible price.

Your savings will vary depending on which model you choose to purchase (prices vary between models, including what features you choose such as case material and which wireless setup you go with), so your savings could be up to 50% on a new Apple Watch smart watch.

While all Apple Watches function in the same manner, each series and model will have different specs and price points to consider. The Apple Watch Series 5 smart watches, for example, will feature higher storage capacity over the Apple Watch Series 3.



Take a look at the comparison chart below to see some of the differences between the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 5 smart watches to see which Apple Watch is right for you.