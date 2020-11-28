Amazon Prime Day 2021 date and best deals predicted

Amazon Prime Day is officially over this year and even with the two month delay, Amazon's biggest sale event of the year delivered in spades. Usually scheduled for a mid-July date, Amazon Prime Day ran from October 13th through October 14th this year but the event didn't skip a beat.

Prime Day featured over a million deals globally this year, and deal hunters got their chance to grab some of the best tech on sale. Amazon devices saw their biggest discounts in years, family gifts and board games blew up the charts, and thousands of other products saw discounts of up to 60% through Amazon's two day sale.

We've recapped each day of Amazon Prime Day below, but be sure to come back next year where will do it all over again.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

The Amazon Prime Day 2021 date has not been announced by Amazon but here is my prediction: Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place on Monday 12 July and Tuesday 13 July, 2021. That aligns with Prime Day 2019, which ran over Monday 15 July and Tuesday 16 July, 2019.

Expect Amazon to officially announce the Prime Day 2021 date about two weeks before it takes place – so look out for the announcement on Monday 28 June, 2021.

Prime Day 2020 slipped from its usual month to October, but I think Amazon will want to get it back into its summer slot for 2021 as July is a traditional month for sales during an otherwise quiet retail period.

Amazon Prime Day: Day 1 recap

Just what were the best Prime Day deals on day one of Prime Day this year you ask?

As initially predicted, Amazon devices saw some of their biggest discounts ever during Prime Day. Amazon's Echo Show 5 was 50% off and the Echo Dot 3rd Gen – which was at it's lowest price ever of $18.99 – made quite the splash this year.

Great non-Amazon device deals including Apple's AirPods Pro getting $44 off led the charge this Prime Day, as well. There were plenty of audio and home deals as well, but cookware exploded in popularity with 40% discounts on Le Creuset and other cookware as well as 50% off Instant Pot pressure cookers.

Family friendly gifts and deals were also on the rise yesterday as well. Prime Day discounts of up to 40% on select family board games saw a massive surge in traffic over day one. Clothing deals also received a great response as well, especially the Calvin Klein underwear sale..

Amazon Prime Day: Day 2 recap

With the best Prime Day deals of day two, we saw more of the same deals as day 1 continuing to dominate.

Many of the deals that were successful yesterday went strong throughout Amazon's entire sales event. Family friendly gifts were king of the deals, with Amazon taking 40% off select board games and family games.

Clothing deals for the whole family, including Levi's 40% off sale, also performed very well and brought major attention to Prime Day.

Smart home device deals also saw a great surge in popularity, too. Amazon has slashed the price of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro down to just $170, saving shoppers 32% during Prime Day 2020. The 50% off Echo Show 5 deal also was one of the best performing deals of the sale, so much so that it went out of stock!

Of course, the Echo Dot 3rd Gen Prime Day deal – which was dropped to just $18.99 – got its biggest price drop ever and that carried. Thanks to the popularity of Amazon's industry-leading smart speaker, it was one of the top performing deals of Prime Day.

We also have some interesting insight on Prime Day 2021 from research firm Numerator. The company says that in the US, nearly half (49%) of people shopping Prime Day 2020 placed 2+ orders and the average household spend was $94.78 as of 11:00am ET on 10/14/20. In 2019, the average spend per household was $154.59 (for the entire Prime Day event). 30% of Prime Day shoppers said they purchased holiday gifts on Prime Day, while of those who purchased holiday gifts on Prime Day, nearly a quarter (24%) said they had completed at least half of their holiday gift shopping with their Prime Day purchase. Additionally, one in three (34%) of Prime Day shoppers purchased Amazon Branded Electronics like an Echo Dot, Fire TV, or Kindle.