Beats by Dre teams with Fragment in this gorgeous collaboration

Beats by Dr Dre has designed a capsule collection in collaboration with Japanese label Fragment Design...

The godfather of Harajuku fashion Hiroshi Fujiwara, has used Fragment's signature blue for both iconic logos and contrasted it with matte white and silver to transform Beat's original black aesthetic.

One of the biggest underground labels of street-wear, Fragment are famed for a focus on clean collaborations since 2003, having worked previously with Nike and Jordan, and released limited edition collection with Casio on their G-shock DW-5600 watch range, earlier this summer.





Fragment are known for imprinting the Japanese street aesthetic onto their designs, whilst moving away from the busyness that can be associated with the art of Harajuku fashion. And Beats aren't shy of a collaboration either, having worked with high profile designers such as Alexander Wang and Fendi, as well as teaming up with Hello Kitty earlier in the year.

So, what do you think? Would this convince you to pick up a pair of Beats headphones, or the rather average Beats Pill?



By Jessie Roseblade