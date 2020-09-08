B&H Photo's cheap 4K TV deal takes $150 off one of LG's best 65 inch 4K Smart TVs

Amazon Prime Day can wait! B&H Photo is taking $150 off the LG UN8500PUI 65 inch 4K Smart TV for a limited time – now on sale for just $750!

It doesn't have to be Amazon Prime Day to get an amazingly cheap deal on 4K TVs, and B&H Photo proves that today with this outstanding sale on LG's UN8500PUI 65" 4K Smart TV. For a limited time, B&H Photo is taking $150 off one of LG's best TVs bringing the price down to just $746.99 – a hefty 16% off the standard selling price.

LG UN8500PUI IPS LED 65 inch 4K Smart TV

Was: $897 | Now: $747 | Savings: $150 (16% off) | B&H Photo

Stream movies and TV shows, play your favorite games, access your favorite apps and more with incredible 4K HDR clarity at an incredible price. On sale for just $747, this is one of the best 4K TV deals you'll find on LG's top of the line 4K Smart TVs until Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday deals show up.View Deal

A solid, all-around high performing 4K TV, LG's UN8500PUI 65 inch 4K Smart TV features a crystal-clear 4K UHD 3840x2160 IPS LED pane display to deliver stunning picture quality. Whether you're enjoying your favorite movies or playing the latest games, you'll experience true 4K visuals with access to HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and more.

LG's UN8500PUI 65 inch 4K Smart TV also features a 120Hz refresh rate for reduced motion-blur and smooth, tear-free performance to enhance your viewing experience even in the most intense action scenes. Powered by an onboard α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K, LG's UN8500PUI 65 inch 4K Smart TV uses AI Picture, AI Sound, and 4K upscaling tech to produce clearer images of your favorite content.

LG UN8500PUI 65 inch 4K Smart TV Features

LG's UN8500PUI comes packed with tons of Smart TV features you've come to expect from standard 4K TVs today. Enhanced picture quality, a high refresh rate, and access to your favorite streaming apps and content. LG 4K TVs offer some of the best bang for your buck, delivering on the promise of excellent picture quality while offering one of the best 4K TVs under $1,000. Here's a taste of what you get with LG's UN8500PUI 65 inch 4K Smart TV:

Picture performance at wider angles with realistic and accurate color production, enhanced contrast, and improved clarity

α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K empowers better picture and sound with AI improvements to picture quality, sound, and 4K upscaling

ThinQ AI powers LG's webOS to offer personalized content recommendations, as well as integrated Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant compatibility

Filmmaker Mode which directly translates a directors cinematic vision to your 4K TV with automatic picture and processor settings for true picture authenticity

Dolby Vision IQ technology to produce best-in-class HDR formatting to take your cinematic viewing experience to new heights automatically

Built-in Ultra Surround brings more details and nuance to the scene, enhancing soundtracks and movies with incredible dynamic range of virtual sound

Access to your favorite streaming apps directly on your new 4K Smart TV, including Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, and LG Channels

An enhanced gaming experience with HGiG HDR, ALLM low latency, and ultra-high 120 HZ refresh rate

LG UN8500PUI 65 inch 4K Smart TV Gallery

