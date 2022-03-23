Netflix has a new must-watch documentary from the makers of Fyre Festival and Tiger King

Four-part true crime Netflix docuseries Bad Vegan is taking over the world

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.
(Image credit: Netflix)
Matthew Forde
By
published

A new Netflix limited documentary series has gained massive traction in the seven days since it launched on the streaming platform. Could this be the new Tinder Swindler

Bad Vegan (also known as Bad Vegan. Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.), is the new four-part true crime Netflix docuseries that delves into the story of Sarma Meingallis, the former celebrity owner of a popular vegan restaurant, Pure Food and Wine, in New York City. She then begins to date a conman who claims that he can make Meingallis and her dog immortal – and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Directed by Chris Smith, best known for Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and for being the executive producer on Tiger King: Murder Mayhem, and Madness, Bad Vegan is already tearing up the Netflix charts in both the UK and US. For the last week, it has been jostling for the number one spot with Is it Cake?, a reality TV show about contestants guessing whether (yes, you guessed it) is it cake or not. I think it's fair to say Bad Vegan has a bit more to it. 

The trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is a rollercoaster in itself with an amazing cliffhanger to tempt you into watching the series. It's clear how it's accumulated more than 1.3 million views. 

You see we get the normal schtick from those that worked at the restaurant and the numerous rumours of what was going on behind the scenes from those in the area – but then Netflix one-ups itself,  unveiling that they actually got Meingallis to take part in the documentary. Just a single shot with the words: "what happened to you". And trailer close. 

Sarma Meingallis in Bad Vegan

Sarma Meingallis in Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Whether or not the show has lived up to the hype is very much up to debate, yet whoever cut this trailer together needs a raise. It's also garnered a 100% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating from 15 critics (at the time of writing), so that's something. 

Bad Vegan is now available to stream exclusively across Netflix, adding to the already extensive library of shows to watch. Although, Netflix did just cancel one of its highest-rated shows after just two seasons, meaning the Netflix curse has struck again.

Looking for more options? Well, we've rounded up the top new movies to watch on Netflix for March 2022, including one of the best Spider-Man films.  

TOPICS
Entertainment Streaming
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.