Backcountry has women's hiking boots on sale for up to 55% off this Memorial Day

As Memorial Day sales come to an end over the next few hours, shoppers can still take advantage of some great offers at certain retailers. Backcountry is one of those places, offering some excellent savings on women's hiking boots on sale cheap during Memorial Day.

Taking upwards of 55% off select styles, Backcountry's sale also features some of the best women's hiking boots on sale for incredibly cheap prices.

Featuring top brands including Columbia, Sorel, Merrell, Danner and more, Backcountry's sale is a must-see for those on the hunt for a new pair of hiking boots cheap. Unless you're looking to hold out until Amazon Prime Day, Backcountry's sale is the next best thing to finding a great pair of boots for the summer hiking season.

Backcountry Up to 55% off select women's hiking boots

Featuring some of the top styles from brands including Columbia, Sorel, and Merrell, Backcountry's sale provides an early look at Memorial Day deals on women's hiking boots. There's big savings to be found here, don't miss out!

Some of the best offers so far include a 55% price cut on the Sorel Slimpack III lace boots. On sale for $67.48, these boots offer a modest and understated look perfect for cold weather.

There's also an excellent deal on Saloman Vaya Blaze TS boots which just went on sale for $69.99, a solid pair of cold weather hiking boots that provide an excellent amount of support and insulation.

Head over to Backcountry's sale to see all available styles on sale now, and keep an eye out on further additions to selection of styles available. Memorial Day is only a few weeks away and you can expect to see more early deals and offers in the coming days.

