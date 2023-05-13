Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes review: stylish, supportive outdoor footwear for women

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes review in a sentence: well-designed outdoor footwear suitable for women that like to explore in style with comfort and support at the top of their list.

As part of the new female design-led collection, which included the Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket, Adidas Terrex launched a women's hiking boot suitable for weekend trips and casual walks: the WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes, which I'll review here. I've been using these lovely purple hiking boots for the last couple of weeks and thoroughly enjoyed doing so.

I couldn't be more glad that the days of ugly, beige walking boots are gone! These days, it's all about colour, comfort and wearability, which are exactly the qualities that make the Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoe is my top choice of outdoor footwear today. Read my full article to learn more about the boots and why I like them.

Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes review: price and availability

The Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes is available to buy now directly from Adidas (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of £130/$160/AU$220. This is on par with other premium hiking shoes from top-ticket brands. Not cheap, but not as expensive as some of the more technical boots (e.g. Lowa Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boots).

Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes review: design and features

The Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes have a regular fit, padded ankle collar providing support in various terrains, classic lace closure, and synthetic mesh upper with RAIN.RDY waterproof technology. The shoes sport a Continental rubber outsole for added traction.

Sizing is very inclusive and goes all the way up to UK size 10. Adidas come up a bit smaller, so I opted for the 10, as I am usually a 9. I also wanted to leave some room for thicker walking socks.

I love the shape of the shoe and how it looks on my foot. The colour I chose, ‘Silver Violet’, gives it a real spring feel, but if you like more neutral colours, it also comes in a gorgeous clay shade, a staple black, as well as a sand colourway. It’s great to have so many choices.

Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes review: performance and comfort

I really enjoyed the feel of these shoes and felt like I could walk forever in them. They are well cushioned yet still very breathable – I never had that ‘I can't wait to get my walking shoes off' feeling.

I tested the Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking shoes in the Cheddar Gorge. It was mostly dry, but there was a lot of rain the days before, leaving the ground rather wet and sludgy. The shoe worked well on the uneven path, and I felt my ankles were supported whilst walking up and down the gorge.

It did rain in the second part of the hike, but my feet stayed dry and warm thanks to the RAIN.RDY waterproof technology. However, on occasions, I found myself losing grip during our descent. A denser lug system on the outsole might have helped with the traction, but I feel most walking shoes would have struggled in such muddy and hilly conditions.

Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes review: verdict

I am thrilled with the Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes. They're stylish, comfortable and supportive, and I still feel feminine in them whilst hiking. The slip-sliding in the mud was the only downside for me, but generally, the shoes were supportive and worked well on different surfaces during testing.

I also enjoyed wearing them for long beach walks and found them very comfortable for extended lengths of time without my feet feeling too hot. As someone who likes to walk a lot, it's essential to maximise comfort for maximum steps and enjoyment.

The Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes will be part of my staple walking wardrobe attire going forward. It feels like a breath of fresh air in terms of design and comfort, and unless you need extremely technical hiking footwear, you'll love them, too.

Adidas Terrex WMN Mid rain.RDY Hiking Shoes review: also consider

The On Running Cloudrock Waterproof is a light, bouncy walking boot with a trainer-like feel. It's waterproof enough to deal with a downpour, but grip is limited, so you'll need to stick to established trails. For chilled summer hikes where comfort is top of the list, this is a liberatingly lightweight choice. Read Sian's full On Cloudrock Waterproof review.

If you prefer a more old-school look, Berghaus' Explorer Trek GTX cuts the mustard on varied terrain and in inclement conditions thanks to Gore-Tex waterproofing and an excellent grip. A close fit will suit those with narrow feet, and the suede outer looks pleasingly smart – as long as you keep it clean. Read the full Berghaus Explorer Trek GTX review, also by Sian.