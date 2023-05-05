Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket review: breathable waterproof shell for women

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket review in a sentence: A lightweight jacket that’s breathable, flattering and designed for women that walk.

Alongside the recently launched Terrex WMN Mid R.RDY Hiking shoe, Adidas have created some wonderful female apparel, including the Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket, which I'll review here. This rain jacket delivers on style and quality and should be a wardrobe staple for any woman who likes to spend time outdoors.

I was so impressed with the quality and design of this jacket that I asked Active Editor Matt K if it could be added to the shortlist at the T3 Awards 2023 in the best waterproof jacket category. What makes this rainproof shell so good for women? Read my full Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket review to find out.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket review: price and availability

The Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket is available to buy now directly from Adidas UK (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of £140 (approx. $175/AU$263). US and AU availability TBC.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket review: design and features

The Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket has a regular fit with a two-way full zip, chin guard, and adjustable hood. It's made with 100% recycled materials. There are three colourways: Silver Dawn, Wonder Steel and you-can-never-go-wrong-with-it Black. The jacket is also available in plus sizes up to 4XL, an excellent effort towards inclusivity from Adidas.

This jacket is great when layering as you can adjust the cuffs, allowing plenty of room for fleeces, base layers, etc., underneath. I really enjoyed wearing it with the Terrex Multi Full-zip Fleece Jacket, another garment included in the collection.

Women know all too well the importance of pockets, yet we're often denied having any. Knowing this, it shouldn't come as a surprise that my favourite feature was the external chest pocket (my iPhone Mini fits in there perfectly), leaving the other two pockets for me to pop my hands in if they needed warming up.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket review: performance and comfort

I tested the Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket on the South West Coast Path in Exmoor. The weather was temperamental, as it always is in the UK, but the jacket was as flexible and adaptable enough to keep up with it. One minute packed away, tied around my waist, then hood firmly on my head in all the wind and rain (the hood is adjustable), and I can confirm it stayed in position the whole time.

Luckily, I didn't get caught in a heavy downpour, but I could rely on the Terrex RAIN even if I did. RDY' advanced waterproofing' to channel the rain from your body. Based on how it felt in the small amount of rain we had that day, I would feel safe and dry in this jacket.

Style and walking are not usually words you associate with one another, but I felt every bit fashionable, I loved the shape and colour, and the reflective detail is a bonus for low visibility.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket review: verdict

I honestly can't say a bad word about the Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket; it really does what it says on the tin. I could breathe, move, stay dry and look stylish all at the same time whilst battling the elements of the coastal path.

I have also popped the jacket in my bag when I have taken a stroll into town as I know if the heavens open, I am still going to be dry, and my hood won't blow off with a sudden gust of wind. As someone who is 5,10”, I opted for the medium (size 12-14), and it fitted perfectly. I would recommend going for your usual size, and I usually get a medium in a coat, so I know it covers all the right bits.

Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket review: also consider

Pitched as an all-rounder, the Arc'teryx Beta Jacket does hit all the major high notes, especially if you're seeking a lightweight and packable waterproof shell. The one-handed hood is a neat touch, but helmet-wearers will be better off with the Adidas Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5-Layer Rain Jacket. Read Mark's full Arc'teryx Beta waterproof jacket review.

If you're on a budget, consider the Rohan Momentum lightweight waterproof jacket. It strikes a nice balance between compactness and usability. The icing on the cake is that its styling won't put you to shame in the city or the mountains. It's not quite as good-looking as the Terrex Multi RAIN.RDY jacket, though. Read Angela's full Rohan Momentum lightweight waterproof jacket review.