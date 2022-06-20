Rohan Momentum lightweight waterproof jacket review

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Rohan Momentum lightweight waterproof jacket reviewed here is the 2022 version of this packable jacket. It's available for men in Park Green or Sunset Orange, and for women in Horizon Blue or Arizona Red for an RRP of £195. It's made from 100% polyamide and is designed to be waterproof, breathable and windproof when you need it, but it packs into a pocket so you can take it everywhere in case the weather turns. My partner and I have been putting both the men's and women's versions to the test to see how they compare to the rest of the best waterproof jackets on the market. Read on for my full Rohan Momentum jacket review.

Rohan Momentum waterproof jacket review: design and quality

Rohan uses its 2.5 Layer Barricade Standard technology for the Momentum jacket, which it claims makes it 10x as waterproof as the British standard for waterproofing. Further good news is that the water-repellent outer fabric and the PU hydrophilic membrane are bonded together and protected by a printed layer, which enables the jacket to be lightweight (275g) yet still reasonably durable.

The jacket also has Rohan's DWR (Durable Water Repellency) finish, which by itself gives shower resistance, but combined with the Barricade technology, promises to keep you dry by shedding water and being breathable.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson)

Style-wise, the Momentum has clean lines and a minimalist appearance that looks good in any setting. There are two pockets on the outside that can both accommodate an OS map and have waterproof zips, while inside there's a larger security pocket that doubles as the ‘Packpocket' for storing the jacket.

Rohan has opted for a fixed hood with a bonded peak and two-point adjustments while the cuffs have Velcro adjustments and the hem can be tightened at two points. If you prefer, the hood can be rolled away and held by a loop of fabric with poppers.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson)

Rohan Momentum waterproof jacket review: comfort and performance

The Rohan Momentum lightweight waterproof jacket feels soft and is comfortable enough to be pulled on over bare arms. It's also quite quiet and doesn't rustle excessively when you're walking.

The Aquaguard front zip runs from the waist up to above your chin, and with the hood pulled in tight, only your nose and eyes are exposed to the weather. However, the hood on the women's version feels a little on the small side and it would be nice if the peak extended out further – especially for those wearing spectacles. The men's hood is better-sized.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson)

When it's stuffed into its integral Packpocket, the men's jacket reduces down to just 850ml while the women's version is just 650ml. That makes them an ideal size to pop into a backpack when you're heading out for a walk or into your work bag when you're office-bound.The downside to that packability is that the jacket looks very crumpled when you first pull it out to wear. It smooths out a bit after a few minutes' wear, but don't expect a just-pressed appearance.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson)

The jacket's hem sits just below the hips, with the drop at the back giving your behind a bit of protection. Some may wish for a few extra inches here, but it would, of course, increase the pack size and weight.

I found the Rohan Momentum highly waterproof and breathable. It's also ideal when the wind gets up mid-walk and you need something to keep its chill at bay.

Rohan Momentum lightweight waterproof jacket review: verdict

It's important to remember that the Rohan Momentum isn't designed to be an expedition jacket; basically, it's a high-end pack-a-mac. However, Rohan's 2.5 Layer Barricade technology proves its mettle, ensuring that you stay dry when heavens open, and its breathability means you don't feel like you're being steamed on the inside.

Rohan's technology and the quality of its products have often impressed me, but the styling sometimes feels a bit uninspired. The Momentum jacket, however, looks great and its fit is excellent. There's a good degree of adjustment for a packable jacket and it feels made to give great service for several years.