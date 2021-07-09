Australia vs West Indies T20 series: how to watch the cricket live and free from anywhere

Australia's T20 squad is on deck in St Lucia in anticipation of the first of five T20 fixtures over the next seven days. Having spent the last week in the Caribbean, the Aussies have cleared quarantine and are preparing to gear up for the first match on Saturday (July 10)morning, starting 9:30am AEST (July 9, 7.30pm local time).

The series is shaping up to be a thriller. The Aussies played their second internal warm-up match yesterday, with Matthew Wade and Josh Phillipe both showing excellent form by top-scoring against their Aussie teammates.

According to the latest International Cricket Council T20 rankings, the West Indians are ranked ninth, while Australia sits in fourth place. But don't let those rankings fool you. The West Indians have won the T20 World Cup on two occasions, most recently in 2016, something Australia is yet to achieve. The hard and fast bowling style of the men in maroon is well suited to their home turf, and will no doubt cause the Aussies plenty of strife over the next five matches.

Australia lost their most recent T20 series 3-2 against New Zealand, defeated in 15 overs of the final match. But with four months past since that defeat, it should be out of the minds of players and coaching staff alike.

If you're as excited as we are for what promises to be a great week of cricket, you won't want to miss a minute of the action. Read on to see how you can catch every game no matter where you are in the world.

Australia v West Indies T20 series: fixtures and start times

All matches will be played at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia:

First T20 – Saturday, July 10, 2021. Start time: 9.30am AEST (July 9, 7.30pm local)

Second T20 – Sunday, July 11, 2021. Start time: 9.30am AEST (July 10, 7.30pm local)

Third T20 – Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Start time: 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20 – Thursday, July 15, 2021. Start time: 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20 – Saturday, July 17, 2021. Start time: 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

Australia v West Indies T20 series: watch live Down Under

You can watch every one of the five T20 fixtures by signing up to a full subscription to Kayo Sports. Luckily, Kayo Sports offers a no-lock-in contract and gives all customers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can sign up before the first match and catch the full series for free before deciding if you want to fully commit.

Kayo will set you back just AU$25/month for the basic package, which includes simultaneous streams on two screens. And if you’re looking to stream across more devices, the premium package will give you three screens for just AU$35/month.

You’ll be able to watch Kayo on most devices, including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs, Android TVs and Telstra TV boxes.

Foxtel subscribers can also watch every match live on Fox Sports or Foxtel Now.

Kayo Sports | Free 14-day trial for all new customers If you’re looking to boost your sports viewing, a basic package subscription to Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m with two screens included. If you want a third screen on your plan, it’ll cost you AU$35p/m. Kayo Sports offers a no-lock-in contract and gives all customers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out before you fully commit.View Deal

Australia v West Indies T20 series: What if I'm overseas when the matches are on?

For Aussies who subscribe to streaming services like Kayo, you’ll find these don’t work if you head overseas on holiday (not that anyone can really do that at the moment anyway).

But if you do find yourself abroad and unable to access your streaming account, your best option is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This should let you access your local coverage as you would back home.

T3’s tech experts have ranked the best VPNs for the everyday user, making it easy for you to find the best one to meet your needs.