At last: powered secateurs! For you, branches, the war is over

Bosch EasyPrune makes it easy to prune, by using the same tech found in electric bikes

By

So, spring is nearly here – don't laugh – so if you're a gardener, you should be readying yourself to resume the never-ceasing battle against nature. A key weapon in your arsenal this year: EasyPrune, the first power-assisted secateurs from Bosch.

The German drills-to-driverless-cars mega-brand also makes motors for electric bicycles. These apply more power when you hit a gradient, and EasyPrune takes a similar approach to stubborn shrubbery.

The EasyPrune is not a great deal bulkier than a standard pair of secateurs, and as Bosch puts it, "Cuts cleanly into any wood, from fibrous to thick," trimming errant branches, "with a diameter of up to 25 millimetres."

This may sound inconsequential to non-horticulturalists, but pruning branches is not generally a fun task. It can be hard work, and it makes your hand and wrist sore. EasyPrune may have a stupid name, but it gives up to 450 power-assisted cuts per battery charge, and that could save a lot of wrist ache.

To ensure that the cutting operation is controlled at all times, the power-assist function only kicks in when the handles are actively squeezed together as they would be with conventional secateurs. 

Again rather like electric bikes, there's a choice of three power settings – if you only use the most powerful setting, you will get shorter battery life, of course.

Your standard, non-powered secateurs also get jammed all too frequently on sturdier twigs. But not the EasyPrune, which, "delivers a far superior and therefore satisfying performance." The power-assist means you no longer need to stop, prise the branch out of the tool, then reposition it to recommence hostilities.

• Bosch EasyPrune has an RRP of £84.99 

