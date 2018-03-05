At last, an affordable Apple MacBook, coming soon

If you’ve ever wanted to own a MacBook but just couldn’t stretch the budget, you may be in luck as Apple looks set to release its first properly affordable MacBook Air, soon.

According to reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , Apple plans to enter the lower price band with its MacBook Air this year. The idea from Apple’s perspective is to boost waning MacBook sales by offering a more widely accessible laptop. For the rest of us it means a chance to get a shiny new MacBook without breaking the bank.

The current Apple MacBook Air starts at £949 while the MacBook and MacBook Pro both are priced from £1,249. A new sub-£900 MacBook Air could be a really great way to let more people enjoy the MacOS experience for less.

What these new MacBook Air laptops with lower prices will come packing for specs isn’t clear. However, Apple has had a few leaks that point towards new custom processing chips – which could be a way that Apple saves money and can pass those savings on to customers.

Expect to hear more as leaks continue leading up to Apple’s typical refresh of the MacBook line-up which generally happens either in April time or near WWDC in June.