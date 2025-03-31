Your next MacBook Pro could be a game-changer for three good reasons
Apple will reportedly upgrade next year's MacBook Pro in three major ways
Quick Summary
Apple will reportedly overhaul its MacBook Pro lineup in 2026, with a number of key changes.
An OLED display is likely to be the biggest addition to the range, which could also prompt a thinner build.
There's no doubt about it, ever since Apple switched to its own silicon, the MacBook Pro has been the powerhouse laptop to beat.
A regular among the best laptops, full stop, Apple's finest has benefitted greatly from iterative chipset upgrades, while also looking the bees knees when it comes to industrial design.
However, bar the overall oomph, little else has changed for the last few years – today's MacBook Pro M4 has largely the same aesthetic and ancillary tech as 2020's M1.
That could be about to change. Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, claims that the device is due an overhaul for 2026. Writing in his (paywalled) PowerOn newsletter, he says that he expects "the MacBook Pro to get an overhaul" next year, "when the M6 model is due to come out".
That means this year's M5 models which are thought to be coming later in 2025, will follow a similar trend to the current and previous releases. They'll be more powerful than existing MacBooks, just don't hope for any major surprises.
Instead, it is the M6 MacBook Pro that could introduce some key new features and tech. According to 9to5Mac, these could include the much-rumoured OLED display for the first time, leading to improved colour saturation and deeper black levels.
The site also predicts the 2026 will be thinner, thanks to improved internal hardware and new chipsets. The OLED panel will help that too, considering its pixels are self-illuminating, so doesn't need a backlight.
And finally, the M6 is thought to be the first to adopt TSMC’s 2nm technology. This could enhance performance yet again, but with even greater efficiency.
In short, if true, this could very much be a ground-breaking, game-changing upgrade for Apple's flagship MacBook series. So if you already have an M-series model, it might be worth holding onto it for a bit longer yet.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
