Your next MacBook Pro could be a game-changer for three good reasons

Quick Summary Apple will reportedly overhaul its MacBook Pro lineup in 2026, with a number of key changes. An OLED display is likely to be the biggest addition to the range, which could also prompt a thinner build.

There's no doubt about it, ever since Apple switched to its own silicon, the MacBook Pro has been the powerhouse laptop to beat.

A regular among the best laptops, full stop, Apple's finest has benefitted greatly from iterative chipset upgrades, while also looking the bees knees when it comes to industrial design.

However, bar the overall oomph, little else has changed for the last few years – today's MacBook Pro M4 has largely the same aesthetic and ancillary tech as 2020's M1.

That could be about to change. Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, claims that the device is due an overhaul for 2026. Writing in his (paywalled) PowerOn newsletter, he says that he expects "the MacBook Pro to get an overhaul" next year, "when the M6 model is due to come out".

That means this year's M5 models which are thought to be coming later in 2025, will follow a similar trend to the current and previous releases. They'll be more powerful than existing MacBooks, just don't hope for any major surprises.

Instead, it is the M6 MacBook Pro that could introduce some key new features and tech. According to 9to5Mac, these could include the much-rumoured OLED display for the first time, leading to improved colour saturation and deeper black levels.

The site also predicts the 2026 will be thinner, thanks to improved internal hardware and new chipsets. The OLED panel will help that too, considering its pixels are self-illuminating, so doesn't need a backlight.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And finally, the M6 is thought to be the first to adopt TSMC’s 2nm technology. This could enhance performance yet again, but with even greater efficiency.

In short, if true, this could very much be a ground-breaking, game-changing upgrade for Apple's flagship MacBook series. So if you already have an M-series model, it might be worth holding onto it for a bit longer yet.