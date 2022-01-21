Apple Watch Series 7 deals at Amazon take up to $50 off the latest wearable

While Apple Watch Series 7 deals weren't expected to show up so quickly after its recent launch, the news that Amazon is offering a solid $50 off Apple's latest smart wearable is music to our ears. Dropping a number of styles down to just $379.99, this is the perfect opportunity to grab the latest Apple Watch on sale for a decent price. Overtaking the Series 6 as the best Apple Watch available, now is your chance to upgrade to the Series 7 if you haven't yet.

Receiving the coveted 5/5 star rating over at T3's Apple Watch Series 7 review, the latest entry in Apple's smart watch line up offers an incredible experience. While the standard price tag of $429.99 reflects this, the added $50 off is a welcome deal that many should be happy to see. Since Apple tends to keep their discounts on the smaller side, this is the best price on the Apple Watch Series 7 we'll see for some time.

The price drop covers pretty much all available colors of both the 41mm and 45mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 7, so there's plenty of colors and styles to choose from. I'd recommend you hurry, though, as the more popular options tend to sell out quickly when a deal like this comes around. I've included some of the more popular colors below for quick navigation, but head on over to Amazon's Apple Watch Series 7 product page to see all the available options on sale.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm (Midnight): was $429, now $379

Covering all available styles and colors, Amazon is taking a solid $50 off the Series 7 for a limited time. If you fancy the 45mm wider version, you can nab one for just $379 right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Green): was $399, now $349

