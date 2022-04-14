Amazing Apple iPhone macro photography shots reveal what your phone can really do

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has revealed the winners of its 'Shot on iPhone' competition with 10 photos selected, showing off the incredible level of detail you can achieve from an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max .

The images were selected by an international panel of expert judges, made up of Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance and Pamela Chen. The 10 finalists helmed from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US.

From glistening sea glass and mouthwatering strawberries to frosty snowflakes and sunset-like tulips, the wealth of macro photography talent is extraordinary. Those winning images will now be featured on Apple's website and Instagram as well across Apple digital campaigns and billboards in select cities.

Anyone entering the competition could do so by submitting a macro shot taken straight from an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera, although Apple allowed photos to be edited via the Photos app or third-party software too.

"The iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the most advanced camera system ever in an iPhone, and for the first time, users can capture sharp, stunning macro images on the device they carry with them wherever they go – opening up a photographic technique previously reserved for those with specialised camera equipment, to even more people," said Apple (via a blog post unveiling the winners).

"The winning images demonstrate that the beauty of macro photography is its ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, and capture the little things in a big way."

Check out the selected photographs below:

Image 1 of 10 “Sea Glass” by Guido Cassanelli. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image credit: Guido Cassanelli )

Image 2 of 10 “The Cave” (hibiscus) by Marco Colletta. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. (Image credit: Marco Colletta) Image 3 of 10 “Art in Nature” (spiderweb) by Prajwal Chougule. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. (Image credit: Prajwal Chougule) Image 4 of 10 “A Drop of Freedom” (lily) by Daniel Olah. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image credit: Daniel Olah) Image 5 of 10 “Leaf Illumination” by Trevor Collins. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. (Image credit: Trevor Collins) Image 6 of 10 “Strawberry in Soda” by Ashley Lee. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. (Image credit: Ashley Lee) Image 7 of 10 “Volcanic Lava” (sunflower) by Abhik Mondal. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. (Image credit: Abhik Mondal) Image 8 of 10 “Honeycomb” (snowflakes on dog hair) by Tom Reeves. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. (Image credit: Tom Reeves) Image 9 of 10 “Hidden Gem” (water bead in leaf) by Jirasak Panpiansin. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image credit: Jirasak Panpiansin) Image 10 of 10 “The Final Bloom” (tulip) by Hojisan. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image credit: Hojisan)

Apple shared a few tips for anyone looking to capture the best images, such as getting as close as two centimetres away from the subject, placing a primary point of focus near the centre of the frame and shooting the image at .5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view.