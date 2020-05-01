Apple iPhone 12 news: fresh video shows iOS 14 home screen magic

The Apple iPhone 12 is set to be the handset that debuts iOS 14, which is predicted to bring a host of much wanted features to the new iPhone. One of those features is proper home screen widgets, which is something that Android devices have had for many years.

Luckily, as well as getting our best look yet of what the new iPhone 12 is going to look like courtesy of a fresh design video, we've also now got a fresh visualisation of just how an iOS 14 home screen with widgets could look courtesy of Italian Apple site iSpazio.

The iOS 14 concept video here shows how a home screen with widgets could look and operate, with well-known apps like Instagram displaying extra information and, when hard pressed, expanding out extra options.

Now, this isn't the first time we've seen a concept created for iOS 14, with only last month tech designer Nicholas Ghigo producing a mesmerising design that showed off many of its rumoured features, including: Always-On Display, Picture-in-Picture, Emoji Search, Lockscreen Widgets, New Pop-Up Call Interface, Siri Redesign, and Default Apps.

The Ghigo video can be watched below:

Still, it is exciting to see another take on iOS 14 before the official operating system is revealed later on in 2020, which now seems to be when Apple's delayed iPhone 12 range will break cover.

The iPhone 12 range is rumoured to have four separate models in it and that the range will include at least one 5G iPhone, which will be Apple's first. In addition, the iPhone 12 is also slated to come with a smart new 3D camera system and a truly rapid new system on a chip, too.

All of which adds up to great news for Apple fans. Here at T3 we can't wait to get hands on with the new iPhone 12 range, so hopefully delays won't be too severe.