Another AirPods rival is coming, and this time it’s from Sony

Sony is finally updating its true wireless earbuds, according to a series of recent leaks, and they could be out as soon as next month. The upcoming WF-1000XM4 is set to be a direct replacement of the WF-1000XMS earbuds launched back in 2019 – and unfortunately, the names haven’t got snappier.

According to The Walkman Blog, the new earbuds follow a similar design with a slightly smaller main body, finished in black with some gold detailing. It looks as though touch controls have remained, allowing you to adjust noise cancellation and playback, as well as accessing Siri or Google Assistant.

The XM4 is also expected to feature Hi-Res audio support, allowing you to appreciate the full range of any lossless audio files. This appears on images of potential packaging along with a shorter battery life of six hours, which could be for LDAC playback.

Leaked images of the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 (Image credit: The Walkman Blog)

The case, which like many earbud cases, holds its own charge, may also feature wireless charging for the first time. This would allow users to recharge the case directly from the Xperia smartphone.

While it was originally thought the WF-1000XM4 would launch in the second half of 2021, FCC filings now suggest a launch could be as soon as June 8. I look forward to seeing more details on the earbuds very soon.