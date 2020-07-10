Amerisleep summer sale is a scorcher! Get 30% off any mattress in the extended 4th July sale

If you're in the market for a mattress bargain, but thought you'd missed your chance, you're in luck: Amerisleep has extended its fourth of July mattress sale, which means you can still save 30% on mattresses with code AS30. That means prices now start at just $594, and you could save over $1000 on higher-end models. Perhaps it's the perfect time to treat yourself to a super luxurious mattress for the price of a mid-range one?

This summer sale is scheduled to finish on 13 July, so don't spend too long deciding. If you've missed this deals, or are visiting from the UK, head to our roundup of the best Summer Savings from a range of retailers and brands, or our definitive guide to the best mattress right now.

Shop the Amerisleep summer sale

Amerisleep has five mattresses: the entry-level AS2, a medium-firm mattress that's perfect for back sleepers; the mid-range AS3, which is great for all sleep styles; and the high-end AS5, which adds Active Flex and offers the softest sleep. There's also the firm AS1, and the medium-soft AS4 (aimed a those who sleep on their side).

All designs are built from plant-based Bio-Pur memory foam, which has an open-cell structure that's more responsive to pressure than traditional memory foam, and should stay cool more effectively. If you'd prefer a bit of extra bounce, you can opt for the hybrid version of most the mattresses, for an added coil layer. You've got 100 nights to make sure you absolutely love the mattress before deciding to keep it, and Amerisleep also offers a longer-than-the-usual 20-year warranty.

Missed this deal? Check out our guide to the best Amerisleep mattress deals and discount codes for the current offers.

