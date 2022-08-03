Amazon's Back to School sale includes Prime Day-like deals on supplies

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon is going big with their Back to School sale (opens in new tab) this year, so much so that after scouring some of the best deals available it's clear their looking at it like a Prime Day for student discounts.

Along with thousands of deals on school supplies, Amazon is also featuring plenty of discounts on home goods, appliances, electronics and much more. They're even going so far as to have top celebrities share some of their favorite picks – including the legendary Neil Patrick Harris' top deals (opens in new tab).

Which isn't surprising to be honest. This year, Back to School sales are bigger than ever with parents, students and teachers alike digging deep on tight budgets to save the most money. Inflation is hitting hard and we've got to do what we can to save, and thankfully Amazon is taking that into consideration.

Many of the Back to School deals and student discounts available at Amazon and through Prime (opens in new tab) are on par with what we saw during Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), upgrading Amazon's yearly school sale to a must-see event that covers tons of products and categories – not just school supplies.

Of course, Amazon is offering some incredible student discounts on college gear (opens in new tab) from laptops to furniture, essentials and more. They've even gone so far as to break down the best deals by age and grade, making it easier than ever for parents, teachers and students alike to find the best Back to School deals for their needs.

You can even shop by your school's on supply list by entering the zip code!

To only mention these discounts, however, would do a disservice to shoppers everywhere looking to score some good deals this month.

Amazon device deals (opens in new tab) are available that drop upwards of 30% or more on select products, which in some cases are a match for their previous Prime Day discounted price.

Amazon is also featuring a variety of 4+ Star Rated Deals (opens in new tab) that cover everything from home and kitchen goods to clothing, wellness products, and more. Looking for some good deals on yoga gear or workout equipment? Even those are available with solid discounts of up to 50% off.

So while it's key that Back to School shoppers check out Amazon's end of summer savings event, don't be shy if you aren't in the market for school supplies. There's plenty of deals at Amazon today to check out, and plenty of time to do some shopping before the school year kicks off.

Editor's Recommendations