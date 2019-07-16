Amazon will PAY YOU to watch television on Prime Day (and no, there's not a catch)

We've seen some seriously impressive deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales, but this one is easily the best. Amazon is offering to pay you to watch television.
The online retailer will credit your account with £5 if you watch something on Prime Video for the first time today. For those who don't know, Prime Video is a Netflix-esque competitor that includes original shows like The Grand Tour, Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Good Omens, as well as films like The Big Sick, Manchester by the Sea and a slew of other titles.
Unfortunately, this bombastic new Prime Day deal only applies if you've never watched anything on Prime Video before. So, don't be surprised if you don't find a £5 discount on the items in your shopping basket when you resume an episode of The Man in the High Castle you hadn't finished watching.
Prime Video is included as part of Amazon's Prime membership. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day deals anyway.
The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, and unlimited cloud storage for your photos.
Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.
That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.
Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
- Browse today's Amazon deals
- Visit Amazon's UK Prime Day page
- Visit Amazon's US Prime Day page
