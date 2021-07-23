Amazon takes 17% off the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter for a limited time

If you're hoping to find a good electric scooter on sale cheap right now, then Amazon may have the offer for you. Taking $100 off a solid e-scooter for adults and kids alike, riders can grab the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter at one of its best price in some time.

On sale for $499.99, the Xiaomi Mi offers a solid commuting scooter for anyone looking to grab a good ride without breaking the bank. Usually running around $600, the Xiaomi Mi at this price is hard to pass up, as it's one of the best electric scooters available at the moment.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (US Model)

Now: $499.99 | Was: $599 | Savings: $99.01 (17%)

Offering one of the best budget-friendly scooters on sale right now, Amazon takes almost $100 off the Xiaomi Mi electric. There's a lot to be said about this one: it's rock solid, provides a smooth ride and the battery life is pretty impressive. For the price, it's hard to go with anything else.View Deal

Ranked on T3's guide as one of the best e-Scooters available now, the Xiaomi Mi electric is great for mid-length rides around the city or neighborhood. While you won't want to take this thing up any major hills, it handles flatland terrain with ease and provides a smooth, safe ride.

For adults in need of a cheap commuting scooter on sale, there is not better option than this. It can hit top speeds of up to 15 MPH in the right conditions and easily folds up for storage with a lightweight chassis for easy transport on buses, trains and the like. At just 27 pounds, it's light enough to carry around where needed without breaking your back.

Usually running $600 when not on sale, this deal at Amazon makes it well worth the price. Clocking in at just under $100 off, it's enough of a discount to warrant a serious look at a purchase.

f you aren't really a fan of Xiaomi rides, then you may want to take a look at the Gotrax XR Elite. It's around the same price and is on sale for $499.99 right now, but it may go cheaper in an upcoming sale. It provides a comparable setup for the price, but performs slightly better than what you'd expect from Xiaomi's rides.

