Amazon Prime Day Skullcandy deal sees HESH 3 Wireless Over-the-Ear headphones DIRT CHEAP at Best Buy

These affordable headphones are now dirt cheap but they still pack plenty of punch in the quality audio department

Looking for affordable headphones amongst the best Prime Day deals this year, and even more so among today's Best Buy deals? Well, what about these brilliant Skullcandy phones, that were great value before. Now though, with 50% off they're an absolute steal. Just take a look at the specification you get for very little of your dollars...

Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless in black | Was $99.99 | Now $49.99 at Best Buy

For starters, the 22-hour battery life lets you keep listening to music while the 40mm drivers deliver high-quality audio at 20Hz - 20kHz. There's a Bluetooth interface, built-in mic for calls, and the noise isolation is fantastic considering the price. With a folding design they're easy to store and the memory foam ensures comfort when you've got them on. Soundwise, they tick all the right boxes and a 3.5mm connector means they'll plug right on in when you need them to.

