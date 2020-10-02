Amazon Prime Day just got better! Earn up to $60 to spend on Prime Day deals today

With Prime Day less than two weeks away, Amazon is already teasing bargain hunters with some of the best Prime Day deals the two-day sales event has seen in some time. The new date of Amazon Prime Day however, may have come at an interesting time financially for many shoppers out there.

That's why Amazon's offering Prime members the opportunity to earn up to $60 in Prime Day credits to use during their Prime Day shopping sprees. Many of which can be earned just by using Amazon services, such as shopping at Whole Foods or visiting an Amazon Pop Up.

The offers are only available to Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to sign up for Prime if you want the chance to earn the $60 credits. Signing up is free and you can try it for up to 30-days at no charge, letting you get in on the best Prime Day deals and offers available.



Take a look at all of the ways you can earn some extra spending cash on Prime Day through the offers below!

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Earn up to $60 in Prime Day credits with these offers

Spend $10 at Whole Foods, get $10 for Amazon Prime Day

Spend at least $10 or more on a single purchase at in-store or at Whole Foods market on Amazon.com or Prime Now and you'll receive $10 in credits to spend on the best Prime Day deals of the year.

Offer Valid: Sept. 28th – Oct. 14thView Deal

Spend $10 at Amazon Fresh, get $10 for Amazon Prime Day

Make a single purchase of at least $10 or more at Amazon Fresh and you'll receive $10 in credits to use on Amazon Prime Day. Just scan the QR code on your Amazon app at checkout and you're good to go.

Offer Valid: Sept 28th – Oct. 14thView Deal

Spend $10 at Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, get $10 for Amazon Prime Day

Now through October 14th, spend $10 or more at an Amazon Books or Pop Up store and you'll earn $10 in credits to spend on Prime Day. Locate you nearest Amazon store today and earn some extra spending cash today!

Offer Valid: Sept. 28th – Oct. 14thView Deal

Spend $10 at Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery, get $10 for Amazon Prime Day

Make a single purchase of $10 or more at Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery and you'll get $10 back to spend towards Amazon Prime Day deals. Grab some lunch or dinner and get some Prime Day credits to sweeten up your Prime Day shopping.

Offer Valid: Sept. 28th – Oct. 14th.View Deal

Spend $10 at Amazon 4-Star, get $10 for Amazon Prime Day

Visit a nearby Amazon 4-Star store and spend at least $10 or more on a single qualifying purchase to receive $10 in Prime Day credits. Locate your nearest Amazon 4-Star and shop some of the most popular items found on Amazon, all while earning some extra spending cash.

Offer Valid: Sept. 28th – Oct. 14thView Deal

Spend $10 on small business products, get $10 for Amazon Prime Day

Support local and small business through Amazon and you'll earn $10 in credits to use on Prime Day purchases. Now through October 12th, spend $10 or more on select small business products and Amazon will make Prime Day deals just a little bit sweeter.

Offer Valid: Sept. 28th – Oct. 12thView Deal

We'll be covering the best Prime Day deals over the next two weeks, and Amazon has already kicked off some early Prime Day deals on TVs, Amazon devices, and a whole lot more. We'll be bringing you complete guides on how to find the best TV deals during Prime Day 2020 and just what to expect this year.

