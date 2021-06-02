Amazon Prime Day 2021 date confirmed for 21st and 22nd June – deals start TODAY

The Amazon Prime Day dates have been confirmed by Amazon: mark your diaries for 21st and 22nd of June, 2021. Amazon says that this year the sale will feature more than two million deals globally, and as with every year, T3 will be digging out the best Prime Day deals so you can save time and money.

Amazon promises that we'll see deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, and more, along with the "never-before-seen exclusives" across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more.

Prime Day kicks off at 00.01am on 21st June and runs through 23.59pm on 22nd June for Prime members in the UK, US, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia. Due to the pandemic, Prime Day will not be running on these dates in Canada or India.

From today, when a Prime member activates AmazonSmile, Amazon's charity initiative that allows customers to support their favourite charity at no extra cost to the customer or charity each time they shop, in the UK Amazon App, Amazon will donate 5% of the purchase price of their first qualifying Prime Day purchase to their chosen charity – that’s 10 times the normal donation. If you are not yet a member of Prime you can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.co.uk/primeday.

Amazon says that it wants to support small businesses this Prime Day and so it will give you a free £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store from 7th – 20th June.

"This Prime Day, we’re offering Prime members millions of deals from great brands which we know our customers love. We’re also continuing our support for the small businesses selling on Amazon by running our ‘spend £10, get £10 offer’, which will help thousands of smaller companies in the run up to Prime Day,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager. “As a Prime Day first, we’re also delighted to be increasing our donations to charity when customers shop through AmazonSmile, so there is plenty for everyone this year."

Amazon Prime Day deals start today

Starting today, Prime members can shop early exclusive offers and deals, including:

Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% off popular devices from 7th June – 22nd June, including Echo, Fire TV and Ring.

Amazon Music: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get Amazon's best deal ever – four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes.

Prime Video: Prime members can get up to 50% off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video. A selection of popular movies are also available to rent from as little as £1.99.

Audible: Prime members get three months of Audible membership for 99p this Prime Day. Membership includes a selection of new releases, best sellers and Audible Original audiobooks and podcasts. Offer available from today through to 22nd June.

Kindle Unlimited – Prime members can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge if they subscribe between today and 22nd of June 2021. Deal terms and conditions apply.

Kindle Book Deals: From 15th – 30th June, Amazon customers will be able to discover over 300 Kindle Books on sale from 99p. Kindle Book Deal terms and conditions apply.

Amazon First Reads: During June, Prime members can choose two Kindle Books available on Amazon First Reads for no additional charge.

Prime Gaming: From today until 21st June, Prime members can claim Battlefield 4 standard edition (value £17.99), for free on gaming.amazon.co.uk.

Amazon Brands: Save up to 20% off on select styles from Amazon brands, including home, electronic and sports essentials.

Deals from Small Businesses: Save up to 30% on selected products from small businesses selling on Amazon, including Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade.

Wondery+: Prime members can get four months free of Wondery+, the podcast listening experience with ad free listening, early access to new shows and exclusive content from all Wondery originals.

Amazon Fashion: Customers can shop product edits from their favourite influencers with 20%.

Prime Wardrobe: Save £15 when you keep £100 worth of items from your first Prime Wardrobe order. Terms and conditions apply.