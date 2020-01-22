Amazon Fire tablets PLUNGE to Black Friday prices

Amazon's Fire tablets are among the very best slates on the market today. Both for adults and for kids, the Fire and Fire HD tablets deliver great experiences across the board at very attractive price points. This is why T3 is constantly on the look out for great deals on them, as our whole reason to exist is to connect people with top-rated technology.

And, right now, Amazon has the full range of both adult and kids tablets discounted down to Black Friday levels. That means that every tablet Amazon makes, from the Fire 7, through Fire HD 8 and onto the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition have serious dollars slashed off their cost.

We've listed the full details of the all the tablet discounts below:

Fire 7 Tablet | Was: $49.99 | Now: $34.99 | Available at Amazon

Amazon's introductory level tablet may not be the most powerful or feature-packed, but its slim, stylish and easily holdable in just one hand. It's also perfectly capable of playing games, streaming movies and TV, as well as browsing the internet. At a new low price of $34.99, it offers simply incredible bang for your buck.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet | Was: $79.99 | Now: $49.99 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 steps things up with a high definition 1,280 x 800 display and 50% more RAM and storage space than the Fire 7. It is still a compact, one-hand usage tablet, though, and with a strong 10-hour battery life, makes it a great all-round choice. Reduced down to just $49.99 right now at Amazon.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet | Was: $149.99 | Now: $99.99 | Available at Amazon

For power users the Fire HD 10 is the Amazon tablet of choice, delivering a large 10.1-inch, 1080p, 1,920 x 1,200 display, 32GB of storage space and a fast 2.0GHz octa-core processor. This tablet is more of a two-handed model, and is perfect for usage in the home and during longer journeys. $50 is now cut off its price at Amazon.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet | Was: $99.99 | Now: $59.99 | Available at Amazon

Amazon's base-level Kids Edition Tablet is certainly no toy, with it delivering a robust, well-made slate that comes protected in a child-proof case. It also comes with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which gives the user access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and more, as well as a 2-year guarantee. Now discounted down to $59.99.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | Was: $129.99 | Now: $79.99 | Available at Amazon

As with the regular HD 8 tablet above, the Kids Edition of it steps things up in terms of screen fidelity and internal components. The 8-inch HD display is crisper, while the upgraded storage (32GB), RAM (1.5GB) and battery life (10 hours) make it an all-round step-up in quality. It also includes the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited as detailed above. The price is now down to $79.99 from $129.99.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet | Was: $199.99 | Now: $149.99 | Available at Amazon

For older children the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet is the obvious choice. It delivers a form-factor that is ideal for larger hands (10.1-inches), as well as a sharp and vibrant Full HD display, 32GB of storage space, 2GB of RAM and a long-lasting 12-hour battery. It also includes the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited as detailed above. Normally this tablet retails new for $199.99, however right now Amazon is selling it for $149.99.View Deal

For even more great slates then check out T3's authoritative best tablets and best tablets for kids buying guides, which are stacked with top choices and the lowest prices available today.