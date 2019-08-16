Amazon Echo just got a tasty Black Friday style price cut

This year's Black Friday deals won't roll around until the end of November but if you're after a cheap Amazon Echo that doesn't matter, because Amazon has just cut the price of that smart speaker from £89.99 to £59.99, which is a reduction of 33%.

Like the Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo lets you instruct Alexa to read you the news or weather reports, make calls, set alarms and timers, and stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more.

Unlike the Echo Dot, the larger Echo has a speaker that you could happily use as a kitchen or bedroom speaker for playing music. In other words, the Echo is better than the Echo Dot.

Other things you can do with the Echo: make hands-free calls to UK mobile and residential numbers (from UK only), other Echo devices, Alexa app and Skype. You can also broadcast to other Echo devices in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

And there's more: recent updates to Amazon's Alexa service mean that you can use the Amazon Echo to protect your home from intruders, and to discover new music, and Amazon has also just given UK Echo users access to Amazon Music playlists and stations, free. Oh, and right now, it also comes with 90 days of free Amazon Music Unlimited.

"Alexa, play some techno!"