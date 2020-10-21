Amazon Black Friday prices arrive ALREADY at Best Buy – deals end soon!

Deal hunters can get in on early Amazon Black Friday deals for the next 48 hours, as Best Buy kicked off it's Prime Day-matching Amazon 60-Hour Savings Event.

Best Buy is giving shoppers a second chance at catching the some of the same Amazon device deals we saw on Prime Day. This includes the hugely popular Echo Dot 3rd Gen price drop to $18.99, one of Prime Day's fastest moving deals!

Amazon 60-Hour Savings Event

Now through Thursday, 10.22, Best Buy is running their Prime Day-extending Amazon 6-Hour Savings Event as an early Amazon Black Friday deal sneak peak. Offering many the same discounts on Amazon devices that we saw during Prime Day 2020, now's your chance to get in on the Prime Day savings if you missed out!View Deal

Running through tomorrow, Best Buy's Amazon 60-Hour Savings Event is offering the same Amazon device deals that ran on Prime Day as an early Amazon Black Friday deal sneak peak.

Giving shoppers a chance to grab some of the fastest moving deals of Amazon's two-day event, bargain hunters have another shot at nabbing some Prime Day's best deals. The Echo Show 8 is back to $64.99 – a $65 discount down from $129.99 – and the 50% off the Echo Show 5discount is back as well.

The Insignia Fire TV's are getting discounted to early Amazon Black Friday prices, too. Matching Prime Day's most popular TV deal, the 55" model is getting a $110 price drop down to just $319.99as an early Amazon Black Friday deal. Popular 4K TVs and Smart TVs, including Samsung's The Frame 4K TVs, are also getting a price cut that should match Amazon's Black Friday offering.

You can head over to Best Buy's Amazon 60-Hour Savings Event now to see the entire selection of early Black Friday deals, or keep on scrolling to see some of the best deals today.

Early Amazon Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Amazon devices

Best Buy is bringing early Black Friday prices on Amazon's most popular devices. Offering some of the same savings as Prime Day, almost all of Amazon's leading devices are getting early Black Friday discounts!

Early Amazon Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Smart TVs

Shoppers will also find Black Friday prices on Insignia's 4K Fire TVs, as well as discounts on Samsung 4K QLED TVs. The best value will be on Insignia's 55" 4K Smart TV which is on sale for just $319.99, but Fire TVs as well as Samsung QLEDs are on sale now with early Black Friday pricing.

🌟 Best Value: $110 off Insignia's 55" UHD LED 4K Smart TV FIre TV Edition – now just $319.99

Toshiba 32" LED Smart TV Fire TV Edition

Was: $179.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $60 (33%)

The budget-friendly Fire TV offers a simple yet complete Smart TV experience at an affordable price. Normally just under $200, Best Buy is dropping the price of Toshiba's 32" Fire TV down to just $120 – a Black Friday-beating deal!

View Deal

Insignia 55" UHD LED 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition

Was: $429.99 | Now: $319.99 | Savings: $110 (25%)

Seeing it's largest price cut since Prime Day, Insignia's 55" 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition is now just $319.99 – a $110 discount! With access your favorite streaming apps including Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and more, Insignia's 55" 4K Fire TV offers a near perfect balance of value and performance.View Deal

Hisense 70" H65 Series LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $649.99 | Now: $499.99 | Savings: $150 (23%)

Hisense is stepping up their game with the H65 Series 4K Smart TVs, and right now you have a chance to grab a 70" LED 4K TV for under $500. One of the best budget-friendly tv options available, Hisense offers an exceptional Smart TV experience with great clarity and a slick user interface. View Deal

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides and shopping tips – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's best Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.