Amazing Prime Day deal takes 44% off the JBL Bar 2.1 soundbar system

We're knee deep in Amazon Prime Day 2021 and thankfully this year, there's a ton of great deals that weren't around last year. Soundbars in general are seeing some great offers this year, including one of JBL's best soundbar system.
On sale for $199.99, the JBL 2.1 channel soundbar plus wireless subwoofer combo offers a formidable system at its second best price ever. At 44% off, it's an unbeatable deal on one of JBL's best soundbar sound system.
While we don't expect the best Prime Day deals to show up until June 21st, this is the best price on JBL's system and is a must-buy for anyone who's been eying this one. This deal may still be around come June 21st, but there's no guarantee it'll be at this price.
Now: $199.99 | Was: $369.99 | Savings: $160.01 (44%)
Now back to its lowest price ever, the JBL Bar 2.1 channel system is more than worth the look – its a must buy. Featuring both Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound for immersive audio playback, 300 watts of power and an easy to use design, this deal is too good to pass up.
View Deal
With Dolby Digital as well as JBL Surround Sound, the JBL Bar offers a powerful yet balanced sound perfect for movies, music and gaming – especially for the new PS5. Pushing 300 watts, the JBL Bar is an excellent system for smaller homes and condos but may not pack quite the punch cinephiles with larger homes may need.
