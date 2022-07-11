A Walmart Prime Day sale isn't happening but they just dropped a ton of deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's a week packed full of deals if you're a deal hunter, and Walmart is no exception to the rule – even if they aren't running an Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) competing sale. The mega retailer just dropped a bunch of fresh deals today, and while they don't claim to be anti-Prime Day deals they may as well be.

Along with pricing rollbacks on thousands of items, Walmart's deal section (opens in new tab) is full of offers on tech, electronics, home goods, toys and more. And while we fully expect most shoppers to be chomping at the bit for Amazon to kick off prime day, past experience covering the two day sale has shown that it doesn't always deliver on what we expect.

Over the weekend, I published an article covering one of the best Amazon Prime Day alternatives that went live today – the Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale (opens in new tab). Similar to the electronics retailer, Walmart is offering some pretty killer deals right now that are worthy of Prime Day deal hunters attention.

This includes some prime discounts on Smart TVs (including an impressive deal on the onn. 50" QLED 4K TV for only $230 (opens in new tab)), home electronics, appliances, and much more.

I'll be covering Prime Day over the next few days, but be sure to check back here for any must-see deals at Walmart during the event. Prime Day doesn't kick off for another 24 hours, so don't be afraid to see what Walmart's deal section has to offer.

